PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Red Wings 

TIME: 7:30 p.m.
TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM
Chicago looks to bounce back against Detroit tonight after a loss on Sunday.
The Blackhawks are currently 1-2-0 in preseason action
PRESEASON FACEOFF
The Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings in their second home game of the 2023 preseason on Tueday evening at 7:30 p.m. CT ... The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN radio ... During their third preseason game on Sunday, the Blackhawks dropped a 6-1 decision to the Red Wings in Detroit ... D Louis Crevier scored his first goal of the preseason, while also posting one hit and one blocked shot ... Playing in his first game of the preseason, F Jason Dickinson tallied an assist ... D Wyatt Kaiser led all Chicago skaters with 23:10 of time on ice and also recorded three shots on goal ... F Connor Bedard's 20:52 of time on ice led all Blackhawk forwards ... G Drew Commesso and G Jaxson Stauber both saw action in the game for Chicago.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
The Blackhawks host the Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday evening at the United Center, before a meeting with the Minnesota Wild on Thursday in the Windy City ... Puckdrop is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday night from the United Center ... Chicago then closes out the preseason with a road matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday evening.
TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS
The Blackhawks have 31 players in training camp including 20 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders ... The Blackhawks opened camp with 55 players.
TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS
Oct. 2 - F David Gust, F Mike Hardman and F Brett Seney have cleared waivers and been assigned to Rockford ... Oct. 2 - F Ryder Rolston, D Louis Crevier, D Ethan Del Mastro and D Filip Roos, and G Drew Commesso have been assigned to Rockford ... Oct. 2 - F Gavin Hayes and F Paul Ludwinski have been returned to their junior clubs ... Oct. 1 - F Antti Saarela, F Marcel Marcel and F Michal Teply, and D Nolan Allan have been assigned to Rockford ... Oct. 1 - G Mitchell Weeks has been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 29 - F Jalen Luypen has been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 29 - D Josh Healey, D Ross MacDougall, D Josh Maniscalco and D Andrew Perrott have all been released from their PTO’s and assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 28 - F Nick Lards, F Martin Misiak and F Alex Pharand have all been returned to their junior clubs ... Sept. 25 -F Jiri Felcman has been returned to the SCL Tigers (National League).
