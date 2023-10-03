News Feed

RELEASE: Trio Assigned to Rockford

RELEASE: Five Assigned to Rockford, Two Return to Juniors

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Suffer 6-1 Loss to Red Wings 

MEDICAL: Savoie Undergoes Successful Surgery

RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

MEDICAL: Savoie Suffered Lower-Body Injury at Minnesota

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Red Wings in Back-to-Back

RELEASE: Weeks Released from PTO

FEATURE: Reichel, Soderblom, Vlasic Prepare to make Jump From AHL to NHL 

MEDICAL: Kurashev to Miss Morning Skate on Saturday

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Wild 

BLOG: Guttman Feels Ready After Season-Ending Injury Last Season

RELEASE: Luypen Assigned to Rockford, Four Released from ATO

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Records Two Points in Preseason Debut

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Preseason Against Blues at Home

BLOG: Blackhawks Prepare for First Preseason Game

FEATURE: Bedard, Foligno Forge Strong Relationship in Training Camp

FEATURE: Davidson, Richardson Ready to Enter Second Season Together

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Red Wings 

The Blackhawks are currently 1-2-0 in preseason action

23-24_GameDay_Graphics-100323-16x9 home_

TIME: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM

Chicago looks to bounce back against Detroit tonight after a loss on Sunday.

PRESEASON FACEOFF

The Blackhawks host the Detroit Red Wings in their second home game of the 2023 preseason on Tueday evening at 7:30 p.m. CT ... The game can be seen on NBCSCH or heard on WGN radio ... During their third preseason game on Sunday, the Blackhawks dropped a 6-1 decision to the Red Wings in Detroit ... D Louis Crevier scored his first goal of the preseason, while also posting one hit and one blocked shot ... Playing in his first game of the preseason, F Jason Dickinson tallied an assist ... D Wyatt Kaiser led all Chicago skaters with 23:10 of time on ice and also recorded three shots on goal ... F Connor Bedard's 20:52 of time on ice led all Blackhawk forwards ... G Drew Commesso and G Jaxson Stauber both saw action in the game for Chicago.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

The Blackhawks host the Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday evening at the United Center, before a meeting with the Minnesota Wild on Thursday in the Windy City ... Puckdrop is set for 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday night from the United Center ... Chicago then closes out the preseason with a road matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday evening.

TRAINING CAMP NUMBERS

The Blackhawks have 31 players in training camp including 20 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders ... The Blackhawks opened camp with 55 players.

TRAINING CAMP TRANSACTIONS

Oct. 2 - F David Gust, F Mike Hardman and F Brett Seney have cleared waivers and been assigned to Rockford ... Oct. 2 - F Ryder Rolston, D Louis Crevier, D Ethan Del Mastro and D Filip Roos, and G Drew Commesso have been assigned to Rockford ... Oct. 2 - F Gavin Hayes and F Paul Ludwinski have been returned to their junior clubs ... Oct. 1 - F Antti Saarela, F Marcel Marcel and F Michal Teply, and D Nolan Allan have been assigned to Rockford ... Oct. 1 - G Mitchell Weeks has been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 29 - F Jalen Luypen has been assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 29 - D Josh Healey, D Ross MacDougall, D Josh Maniscalco and D Andrew Perrott have all been released from their PTO’s and assigned to Rockford ... Sept. 28 - F Nick Lards, F Martin Misiak and F Alex Pharand have all been returned to their junior clubs ... Sept. 25 -F Jiri Felcman has been returned to the SCL Tigers (National League).

Projected Roster vs. DET
No.
Name
4
Seth Jones
5
Connor Murphy
8
Ryan Donato
11
Taylor Raddysh
14
Boris Katchouk
16
Jason Dickinson
17
Nick Foligno
27
Lukas Reichel
30
Jaxson Stauber
34
Petr Mrazek
41
Isaak Phillips
44
Wyatt Kaiser
55
Kevin Korchinski
58
MacKenzie Entwistle
70
Cole Guttman
71
Taylor Hall
72
Alex Vlasic
90
Tyler Johnson
94
Corey Perry
98
Connor Bedard