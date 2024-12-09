PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Rangers to Open East Coast Swing

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks take on the Rangers for the first time this season at Madison Square Garden on Monday evening. Taylor Hall has 20 points (7G, 13A) in 30 career games against New York. During their last meeting with the Rangers on Feb. 9, Philipp Kurashev posted two assists. Jason Dickinson, Nick Foligno and Alex Vlasic each found the back of the net during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers at the United Center.