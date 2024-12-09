PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Rangers to Open East Coast Swing

Chicago starts New York road trip at Madison Square Garden on Monday night

Blackhawks_gameday_rangers
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

TIME: 6:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks take on the Rangers for the first time this season at Madison Square Garden on Monday evening. Taylor Hall has 20 points (7G, 13A) in 30 career games against New York. During their last meeting with the Rangers on Feb. 9, Philipp Kurashev posted two assists. Jason Dickinson, Nick Foligno and Alex Vlasic each found the back of the net during a 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers at the United Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks dropped a 4-2 decision to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon at the United Center. Alec Martinez scored his first goal as a Blackhawk and Alex Vlasic also found the back of the net. Ilya Mikheyev chipped in an assist and has helpers (2A) in back-to-back games. Connor Bedard, Jason Dickinson and Teuvo Teravainen each recorded an assist while TJ Brodie shared first among all game skaters with three blocked shots.

ALEXANDER THE GREAT

Against the Jets, defenseman Alex Vlasic registered his second goal of the season and now has goals (2G) in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. Vlasic now has 12 points (2G, 10A) on the season, which leads all club blueliners and ranks fourth on the team. He also recorded two hits and two blocked shots against Winnipeg on Saturday.

MEDAL OF CONNOR

Forward Connor Bedard posted an assist against Winnipeg on Saturday and now has four points (3G, 1A) in five career games against the Jets. He also now has four points (1G, 3A) over his last five games and continues to lead the team with 15 assists and 20 points in 27 games during the 2024-25 campaign.

SPECIAL OPS

Blackhawks penalty-killers went a perfect 2-for-2 (100%) on Saturday and have not surrendered a power play goal in their last 13 opportunities (Nov. 27 vs. DAL). Chicago's penalty kill is clocking in at 87.0% since Nov. 1, which continues to lead the NHL. The Blackhawks also went 1-for-1 (100%) on the power play against the Jets.

