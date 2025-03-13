PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle Sharks in Late-Night Clash

TIME: 9:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN+
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago and San Jose square off for the final time this season on Thursday night
TIME: 9:30 p.m.
TV: CHSN+
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
The Blackhawks are 6-2-0 over their last eight games against the Sharks. Tyler Bertuzzi has posted 14 points (6G, 8A) in 13 career games against San Jose, including goals (2G) in his last two meetings with the Sharks. Connor Bedard has appeard in four games against San Jose, notching five points (1G, 4A). During their last meeting on Oct. 31 at SAP Center, Connor Murphy recorded two assists, while Ryan Donato and Bertuzzi each scored during a 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
Chicago dropped a 3-0 decision to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday evening at Ball Arena. Artyom Levshunov made his NHL debut while Connor Murphy shared first among all game skaters with three blocked shots. Joe Veleno went 6-for-7 (85.7%) in the faceoff circle and posted three hits to share the team lead. Alex Vlasic led all skaters with 24:38 of time on ice. Spencer Knight made 18 saves on 20 shots (.900 SV%) and Chicago went 3-for-3 (100%) on the penalty kill against Colorado.
Rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov made his NHL debut against Colorado on Monday and shared third among all skaters with two blocked shots and three shots on goal. He also ranked sixth among all club skaters with 20:55 of time on ice. Levshunov is the eighth Blackhawks rookie to appear in a game this season. He’s also the fourth skater from the 2024 NHL Draft to make their NHL debut.
On Monday against the Avalanche, defenseman Connor Murphy shared first among all skaters with three blocked shots and now shares 19th in the NHL with 127 blocked shots in 52 games this season. He’s recorded 1,441 career blocked shots, which ranks 49th all-time in league history. Murphy also notched two hits on Monday and leads all club blueliners with 89 hits this season.
Chicago blueliner Alex Vlasic led all skaters with 24:38 of time on ice on Monday and ranks 24th among all league skaters and first on the club with an average of 23:41 of time on ice per game. Vlasic’s 23:41 of time on ice per game is currently a career-high, besting his total from the 2023-24 campaign (21:29 TOI/G).