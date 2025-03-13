PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle Sharks in Late-Night Clash

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP

The Blackhawks are 6-2-0 over their last eight games against the Sharks. Tyler Bertuzzi has posted 14 points (6G, 8A) in 13 career games against San Jose, including goals (2G) in his last two meetings with the Sharks. Connor Bedard has appeard in four games against San Jose, notching five points (1G, 4A). During their last meeting on Oct. 31 at SAP Center, Connor Murphy recorded two assists, while Ryan Donato and Bertuzzi each scored during a 3-2 loss to the Sharks.