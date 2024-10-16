NEWS: Home Opener Red Carpet Event Guide

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

3:30 PM - Outdoor Plaza Opens

The plaza on Madison St., outside the North Atrium entrance, will be open to fans, featuring outdoor bars and photo opportunties. Don’t forget to swing by the Madhouse Team Store to stock up on Blackhawks gear, and be on the lookout for free rally towels, available while supplies last. Parking in Lots A, D, F and K will also open at this time.

4:00 PM - Live Music Featuring Gold Coast All-Stars

Head over to the stage and don't miss your chance to see The Gold Coast All-Stars band perform live. In-arena hosts Jon Hansen and Genna Rose will be hosting, and fans can participate in fun photo opportunities, including the popular GlamBot.

5:00 PM - Player Red Carpet Begins

Watch the Blackhawks make their grand entrance as they walk the red carpet on Madison St. into the Atrium. Fans will have the chance to cheer on the players when they come by and snap photos. Keep an eye out for Blackhawks alumni, broadcasters and Tommy Hawk as well.

5:30 PM - Atrium Doors Open

Fans with a game ticket can head inside as the atrium and arena doors open. Grab some food and drinks, find your seats, and get ready for the action. The plaza festivities will continue until 6:00 p.m., with the Gold Coast All-Stars closing out the show.

6:45 PM - Find Your Seat for Intro Ceremonies

Be sure to be in your seats for the official pregame ceremonies, which will include new season videos and player introductions before the Blackhawks take the ice.

7:30 PM - Puck Drop

Get loud and get rowdy as the Blackhawks face off against the Sharks to officially open their home season. Let's Go Hawks!