NEWS: Blackhawks Honor Longtime Organist Frank Pellico in Final Game

The Chicago Blackhawks honor longtime organist Frank Pellico tonight as he performs at his final game after more than 30 years of service to the game presentation team. Since 1991, Pellico’s organ music has been a defining part of the Blackhawks fan experience, creating unforgettable moments.

To celebrate his tenure, the Blackhawks will recognize Pellico throughout the game, including a formal recognition during a first-period TV timeout. Additionally, his signature sound will take center stage with more organ music incorporated into the programming of the game. His final performance comes on a fitting stage—the team’s last Original Six matchup of the season.