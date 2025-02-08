Donato has 4 points, Blackhawks ease past Predators

It was Donato’s first four-point game in the NHL. The forward has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past five games.

“I don't know,” Donato said. “I always say it's my faith. I pray a lot. Things have been great this year. A lot of good things. I have a new daughter at home, and I think that's the key for me.”

Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar and Seth Jones each had a goal and an assist, and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves for the Blackhawks (17-31-6), who had lost three in a row. Alex Vlasic and Teuvo Teravainen, who will represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, each had two assists.

"Look at today, see a lot of guys smiling walking out of here,” Nazar said. “Just walking around, guys are in a better mood and more happy. That’s what happens when we go out there, put up a lot of goals in a game.”

Juuse Saros, who will also represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, made 24 saves for the Predators (18-28-7), who have lost six straight.

“Obviously, it’s been a really frustrating stretch for us here,” said Nashville coach Andrew Brunette. “It’s been a frustrating year, I think, right from the start. Kind of getting our head out of it a little bit, and now we sunk back in. It will be a test of our character. We’ve got one game before the break. Let’s try to play our best game and regroup here a little bit.”

Nazar put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0 at 8:37 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer from the bottom of the right face-off circle after taking a pass from Vlasic from behind the net.