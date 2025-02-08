CHICAGO -- Ryan Donato had two goals and two assists for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 6-2 win against the Nashville Predators at United Center on Friday.
Donato has 4 points, Blackhawks ease past Predators
Bedard scores, Mrazek makes 31 saves for Chicago, which ends 3-game skid
It was Donato’s first four-point game in the NHL. The forward has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past five games.
“I don't know,” Donato said. “I always say it's my faith. I pray a lot. Things have been great this year. A lot of good things. I have a new daughter at home, and I think that's the key for me.”
Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar and Seth Jones each had a goal and an assist, and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves for the Blackhawks (17-31-6), who had lost three in a row. Alex Vlasic and Teuvo Teravainen, who will represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, each had two assists.
"Look at today, see a lot of guys smiling walking out of here,” Nazar said. “Just walking around, guys are in a better mood and more happy. That’s what happens when we go out there, put up a lot of goals in a game.”
Juuse Saros, who will also represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off, made 24 saves for the Predators (18-28-7), who have lost six straight.
“Obviously, it’s been a really frustrating stretch for us here,” said Nashville coach Andrew Brunette. “It’s been a frustrating year, I think, right from the start. Kind of getting our head out of it a little bit, and now we sunk back in. It will be a test of our character. We’ve got one game before the break. Let’s try to play our best game and regroup here a little bit.”
Nazar put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0 at 8:37 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer from the bottom of the right face-off circle after taking a pass from Vlasic from behind the net.
Twenty seconds later, Colton Sissons tied the game 1-1 at 8:57. He took a cross-ice pass from Cole Smith and scored from in front of the net after Smith chased the puck into the offensive zone.
Patrick Maroon gave Chicago a 2-1 lead at 14:54. Lukas Reichel’s shot from the slot was stopped by Saros, and Maroon scored on the rebound.
Bedard’s power-play goal put the Blackhawks up 3-1 at 5:47 of the second period. Donato passed across the ice to Bedard, who scored on a one-timer from the dot in the left face-off circle.
“I give a lot of credit to him,” Donato said of Bedard. “He's so easy to play with. He's so easy to read as you get to know him. He can see everything. He has that release that he has that scares teams, and if you get open, he's going to find you, too.”
Donato put Chicago up 4-1 at 15:24. Teravainen passed from the right point to Donato in the slot. Donato moved in and put a backhand shot past Saros. Donato established an NHL career best with his 17th goal of the season.
“He’s hotter than burnt toast,” Jones said of Donato. “He's awesome right now. He's working hard. He always has that work ethic and that's where his game really stems from.”
Jones’ power-play goal at 19:51 increased the Blackhawks’ lead to 5-1. Jones scored from in front of the net after taking a touch pass from Donato.
Donato's second goal of the game, at 13:18 of the third period, gave Chicago a 6-1 lead.
Tommy Novak scored for Nashville at 18:57 for the 6-2 final.
“It’s definitely not the puck bouncing the wrong way,” said Predators captain Roman Josi. “Especially in the second, we didn’t manage the puck. We knew coming in they’re a great rush team -- a lot of skill, a lot of speed. We just kept feeding their rush. We kept getting odd-man rushes against us, and they capitalized on it. We talked about it in Pittsburgh -- we’ve got to manage the puck better. We talked about against Ottawa. We talked about it tonight, and for some reason we’re not doing it.”
NOTES: Forward Zachary L'Heureux did not play in the third period for the Predators after sustaining what Brunette said was an upper-body injury. He is day to day. … Forward Joakim Kemell made his NHL debut for the Predators after being recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League. He had six shots on goal and was minus-1 in 11:32 of ice time. “I thought it was a little bit of a rocky start,” Brunette said. “I thought he played really well the rest of the game. He showed what we’re hoping to see from him, some energy and some skating.” … Bedard had the sixth career game-winning goal of his career to pass Patrick Kane and Bobby Hull (both with five) for the most by a teenager in Blackhawks history.