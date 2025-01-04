Blackhawks hold off Canadiens, stop losing streak at 5

Cole Caufield and Emil Heineman scored, and Sam Montembeault made 22 saves for the Canadiens (17-18-3), who had won three in a row. Mike Matheson had two assists.

“I feel like we generated a lot, a lot of chances offensively, but he (Soderblom) stood on his head, so you have to give credit where credit’s due,” Matheson said.

Bertuzzi gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the first period during a 5-on-3 power play, taking a pass across the crease from Teuvo Teravainen for a tap-in. Chicago went on the power play at 1:58, when Arber Xhekaj was called for tripping and Jayden Struble was assessed a slashing penalty.

“It was hard to give up a two-minute 5-on-3 because I felt like we were all over them to start the game,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “Then they go on a 5-on-3. They get a goal. But I still felt like after that we were coming. We scored a big goal at the end of the first. In the second, it would have been nice to separate because I felt like we dominated most of that second period. Just couldn’t get the goal.”

Caufield tied it 1-1 at 18:24 with his 20th goal of the season. He took a pass from Matheson at the goal line, skated out in front and put a wrist shot past Soderblom’s stick.