PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Weekend Back-to-Back Against Blues

KING BED-ARD

Forward Connor Bedard found the back of the net on Thursday and has power play goals (2G) in back-to-back games. He now leads all club skaters with nine power play goals and 25 power play points in 69 games this season. Against Los Angeles, Bedard led all forwards with 22:38 of time on ice and continues to lead all club forwards with an average time on ice per game of 20:16 this season.