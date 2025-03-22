PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Weekend Back-to-Back Against Blues

TIME: 2:00 p.m.
TV: CHSN
RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago faces St. Louis on Saturday afternoon in the third and final meeting this season
Chicago meets St. Louis for the third and final time this season. A former Blue, Pat Maroon helped St. Louis to the 2019 Stanley Cup, tallying seven points (3G, 4A) in 26 postseason games. During their last meeting on Feb. 8, Ilya Mikheyev tallied three points (1G, 2A), while Nick Foligno (2A), Alec Martinez (1G, 1A) and Teuvo Teräväinen (1G, 1A) each posted two points. Arvid Söderblom made eight saves in the shootout during a 6-5 loss to the Blues at Enterprise Center.
Chicago dropped a 3-1 decision to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at the United Center. Connor Bedard scored on the power play while Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teräväinen each recorded an assist. Ethan Del Mastro and Joe Veleno each posted three hits to lead the team and Frank Nazar won a career-high nine faceoffs (9/10; 90%). Spencer Knight made 30 saves on 32 shots (.938 SV%) as the Blackhawks finished the season series against the Kings with a 2-1-0 record.
Forward Connor Bedard found the back of the net on Thursday and has power play goals (2G) in back-to-back games. He now leads all club skaters with nine power play goals and 25 power play points in 69 games this season. Against Los Angeles, Bedard led all forwards with 22:38 of time on ice and continues to lead all club forwards with an average time on ice per game of 20:16 this season.
Forward Tyler Bertuzzi posted an assist against the Kings on Thursday and has points (1G, 2A) in back-to-back games. He ranks second among all club skaters with a career-high 16 power play points this season. Bertuzzi is now two points shy of 300 for his NHL career, having notched 298 points (131G, 167A) in 475 games. He would become the 22nd skater from 2013 NHL Draft to hit the 300-point plateau.
Forward Teuvo Teräväinen recorded an assist on Thursday and has three helpers over his last four games and 19 points (4G, 15A) over his last 17 games since Feb. 5. His 19 points over that span share ninth among all NHL skaters. With 53 points (15G, 38A) in 69 games this season, Teräväinen has matched his point total from the 2023-24 season with Carolina (25G, 28A; 76 GP).