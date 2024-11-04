FEATURE: A Rivalry Through the Decades

They say hate is a strong word.

Separated by just a five-hour drive along I-94, the rivalry between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings is as much about geography as it is history.

Since their first game in 1926, the two Original Six teams have clashed in 834 games—753 in the regular season and 81 in the playoffs. This rivalry is the most frequent regular-season matchup in NHL history and ranks fourth in total playoff meetings. Over nearly a century, the games between the two teams have showcased iconic moments and legendary talent, cementing a unique place in hockey history.