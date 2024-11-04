FEATURE: A Rivalry Through the Decades

Highlighting the Original Six history between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings

OG6-Web-Editorial---Nov.-6
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

They say hate is a strong word.

Separated by just a five-hour drive along I-94, the rivalry between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Detroit Red Wings is as much about geography as it is history.

Since their first game in 1926, the two Original Six teams have clashed in 834 games—753 in the regular season and 81 in the playoffs. This rivalry is the most frequent regular-season matchup in NHL history and ranks fourth in total playoff meetings. Over nearly a century, the games between the two teams have showcased iconic moments and legendary talent, cementing a unique place in hockey history.

GettyImages-101689454

The Origins

The rivalry began on November 24, 1926, when the then-Detroit Cougars edged the Black Hawks 1-0. Eight years later, the stakes were raised when the Black Hawks clinched their first Stanley Cup against Detroit in 1934. The best-of-five series saw Chicago win two games in Detroit before dropping Game 3 at home. Facing a return to Detroit, the Blackhawks needed to close it out on their home ice—and Mush March delivered. His overtime goal in Game 4 gave Chicago its first Stanley Cup victory and marked only the second time in NHL history that a Cup was won in overtime.

GettyImages-53126872

1960s: Hull, Mikita and Cup Glory

The Blackhawks claimed their third Stanley Cup in 1961, defeating the Red Wings 4-2 in the Finals. The series featured future Hall of Famers Bobby Hull and Stan Mikita, both making their Stanley Cup debuts. Hull recorded two goals in Game 1, including the game-winner, while Mikita scored a crucial goal in Game 5 that kept Chicago in the lead. This victory marked Chicago's first Stanley Cup since 1938 and was the only Cup won by a U.S. team during the Original Six era from 1955 to 1970.

GettyImages-53126800

1992: Playoff Sweep

The 1992 Western Conference Finals were another unforgettable chapter. With Detroit coming off a strong 62-win regular season, Chicago was seen as the underdog—but the Blackhawks stunned their rivals with a four-game sweep. The series saw standout performances from Blackhawks greats, including Chris Chelios, who contributed a goal and two assists, and Jeremy Roenick, who recorded multiple points with three goals and two assists. The win sent Chicago to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 1973.

2009: Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

A new generation of fans witnessed the rivalry at the 2009 Winter Classic, when the Blackhawks hosted the Red Wings at Wrigley Field. The 701st meeting between the two teams was also the first-ever outdoor hockey game at the historic ballpark and only the second Winter Classic to be played in NHL history.

2013: Comeback and Realignment

In their 2013 Western Conference Semifinals meeting, the Blackhawks erased a 3-1 series deficit to eliminate Detroit in Game 7 of one of the rivalry’s most intense playoff series. Brent Seabrook’s overtime goal not only sent Chicago to the next round, but also helped pave their path to the fifth Stanley Cup championship for the Blackhawks later that season.

Detroit-GAME20130529a-1491

Chicago, who won the Presidents’ Trophy that year, ended a dominant Detroit era, going on to become one of the powerhouse teams of the 2010s. This would also mark the last playoff matchup between the teams before the league’s 2013-14 realignment moved Detroit to the Eastern Conference, cutting regular-season meetings to twice a year.

Detroit-GAME20130529a-1433

The Next Chapter

While division realignment has limited regular encounters between the two, the rivalry still thrives in the memories of fans and players alike.

Iconic moments from legends like Bobby Hull, who tallied 97 of his 610 career goals against Detroit—nearly a sixth of his career total—stand as milestones in this storied matchup.

Now, Patrick Kane brings a new chapter to the rivalry skating in Red Wings Red. His 16-season legacy with the Blackhawks combined with his presence on the other side brings a level of anticipation with each and every meeting. It’s a reminder not only of his mark in Chicago but also of the nearly century-long competition between two of the league’s most iconic franchises.

These are just a few of the unforgettable moments that keep the rivalry thriving, a testament to the intertwined histories shared by both teams.

