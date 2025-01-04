FEATURE: A Rivalry that Reaches 600

Highlighting the Original Six history between the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers

OG6_NYR
By Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

On January 5, 2025, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the New York Rangers at the United Center for the 600th all-time regular-season meeting between the two Original Six franchises.

It’s a milestone that highlights nearly a century of shared history between two teams that joined the NHL together in the 1926-27 season.

With 599 matchups behind them, the Blackhawks hold a slight edge with 253 wins in regular-season play. They’ve also bested the Rangers in the playoffs, winning 14 of 24 games across five series. While these teams are no strangers to meaningful games, their meetings have also produced some of the most iconic moments in Blackhawks franchise history.

Bill_Moisenko_HatTrick

21-Second Hat Trick (1952)

On March 23, 1952, Bill Mosienko scored three goals in just 21 seconds during the third period, turning a 6-2 deficit into a 7-6 victory in New York. It still remains the fastest hat trick in NHL history.

Record-Setting Third Period (1943)

The Blackhawks scored seven goals in the third period of a 10-1 win over the Rangers on January 28, 1943. Max Bentley tallied four goals and three assists in the offensive outburst.

History for Hull

Bobby Hull made history against the Rangers twice—scoring his 51st goal in 1966 to become the first player to break the 50-goal mark in a season and notching his 500th career goal in 1970.

Billy Reay’s Playoff Record (1968)

Head Coach Billy Reay became the winningest coach in Blackhawks playoff history with a 2-1 victory in New York against the Rangers on April 14, 1968, passing Rudy Pilous. Reay’s 57 career playoff wins would eventually be surpassed by Joel Quenneville, who recorded 76 wins by the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

1,000 Games for Kane and Toews (2022)

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews played their 1,000th game as teammates during a home game against the Rangers on December 18, 2022.

Kane_Toews_1000

While the two teams have never met in the Stanley Cup Final, they’ve faced each other five times in the postseason, with Chicago winning four of those series.

1931 Semifinals

Goaltender Chuck Gardiner led the Blackhawks to two straight shutouts, winning the series 3-0 on aggregate and advancing to the Stanley Cup Final.

1968 Quarterfinals

Chicago rallied from a 2-0 series deficit to win four straight games and advance to the next round, outscoring Rangers 18-12.

1973 Semifinals

In their third consecutive playoff meeting, the Blackhawks overcame a Game 1 loss to win the series in five games, outscoring the Rangers 15-11 and securing a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

Mikita_Rangers

Fans can still expect two points to be on the line, but this 600th meeting adds another chapter to a long-standing history that goes beyond the standings.

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Canadiens Friday Night 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Dach from IceHogs

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Short in Winter Classic Battle at Wrigley

FEATURE: One Team. One Chicago. Team Chicago.

RELEASE: Smith Activated Off Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Battle Blues in Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field

RECAP: Blackhawks Defeated by Stars at Home

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Kaiser from IceHogs

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Stars at the United Center

RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Keep Pace with Sabres

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Buffalo Friday Night

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall Short to Wild in Minnesota

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Set to Face Wild

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Flames Despite Late-Game Push

RELEASE: Jones Activated Off Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Flames in Calgary

RELEASE: Kaiser Assigned to Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Sink Kraken to Complete Homestand Sweep