FEATURE: A Rivalry that Reaches 600

On January 5, 2025, the Chicago Blackhawks will host the New York Rangers at the United Center for the 600th all-time regular-season meeting between the two Original Six franchises.

It’s a milestone that highlights nearly a century of shared history between two teams that joined the NHL together in the 1926-27 season.

With 599 matchups behind them, the Blackhawks hold a slight edge with 253 wins in regular-season play. They’ve also bested the Rangers in the playoffs, winning 14 of 24 games across five series. While these teams are no strangers to meaningful games, their meetings have also produced some of the most iconic moments in Blackhawks franchise history.