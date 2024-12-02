FEATURE: 17 Seconds to Remember

Playoff Beginnings

The first-ever meeting between the two Original Six teams came on November 20, 1926—a game in which the Blackhawks won 5-1. It was the start of a long history, as the teams would go on to play 598 regular-season games and meet 28 times in the playoffs over the next century.

The Bruins dominated much of the early playoff matchups with Chicago, winning four straight series before the Blackhawks broke through in 1975. That year, the Blackhawks, a No. 7 seed with 82 points, upset the No. 2 seed Bruins in a best-of-three series during the opening round of the playoffs.

The teams met again in the 1978 Stanley Cup quarterfinals. Both had won their divisions, but Boston swept the Blackhawks in three games. Despite standout seasons from goalie Tony Esposito, Ivan Boldirev, and rookie defenseman Doug Wilson, Chicago couldn’t overcome the depth of the Bruins.

That series marked the final playoff meeting between the two teams until the 2013 Stanley Cup Final.