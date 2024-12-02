FEATURE: 17 Seconds to Remember

A rivalry built on history.
The Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins share a rivalry that spans nearly a century. The 598 regular-season matchups against the Bruins rank as the third-most for the Blackhawks against any NHL team, making this one of the league’s most storied Original Six rivalries.
While separated by conference alignments—Chicago in the West and Boston in the East—their matchups are a testament to tradition and competition. That tradition reached its peak in 2013, when 17 seconds sealed a Stanley Cup championship for the Blackhawks and added a legendary chapter to their history with the Bruins.