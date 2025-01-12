Hyman scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Oilers rally past Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Zach Hyman scored the go-ahead goal on the power play at 7:18 of the third period, and the Edmonton Oilers rallied for a 4-3 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday.
Hyman put in the rebound of Leon Draisaitl’s shot to break a 3-3 tie.
“It was a goal we haven’t seen for a while, just throwing it into the net area, and Zach Hyman finds a way to put it in,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “Hyman had a strong game. It was nice to see him get rewarded with at least one tonight.”
Vasily Podkolzin had a goal and an assist, and Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers (26-13-3), who have won five of six. Calvin Pickard made 19 saves.
“First you never want to lose two in a row or get on this downward trend or this frustration,” Draisaitl said of Edmonton, which was coming off a 5-3 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. “Sometimes they’re not all pretty, they’re not all perfect. They’re not all Boston (Bruins)-type games where we win 4-0 (Jan. 7). We had to find a way tonight, and we did, and that’s all that matters.”
Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno each had a goal and an assist, and Arvid Soderblom made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (14-27-2), who have lost two in a row and three of four. Connor Bedard's NHL long nine-game point streak came to an end.
Chicago was coming off a 5-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.
“We got away from our game,” Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez said. “Obviously against a team like that, you've got to play a full 60 (minutes). They went to the (Stanley Cup) Final for a reason. Two of the top players in the world (Draisaitl and Connor McDavid). We got away from what made us successful in the first period. You give a team like that opportunities, they're going to capitalize.”
Teravainen gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 4:45 of the first period. Jason Dickinson passed the puck out from the left corner, and Teravainen scored on a one-timer from the slot.
“I felt like we were getting up the ice a lot cleaner,” Dickinson said. “When you're able to get through the neutral zone against them and push pucks deep and sustain a little O-zone that way, it’s going to bode well for you defensively that you've got them hemmed in there in their own end, because they don't want to be there.
“They want to go on the offense, they want to transition. So when you get into a three-quarter ice or half-ice game with them, that's where they excel.”
Foligno made it 2-0 at 15:01 when he put the puck in from right off the crease after a shot from Teravainen deflected off the end board.
Podkolzin cut it 2-1 at 22 seconds of the second period. Viktor Arvidsson passed the puck in front to Podkolzin, who tapped it in.
Ryan Donato extended it to 3-1 at 10:03, scoring on a turnaround shot from the slot.
Adam Henrique made it 3-2 at 15:49 with a tip-in of Ty Emberson’s shot from the high slot.
“We’re a confident group,” Henrique said. “We know when we’re on our game, and we know when we’re off our game. It doesn’t have to be a big rah-rah speech in the room between periods to know that we have to step up and get to our game. I think they capitalized on a couple of opportunities there. It didn’t feel like we were far off. I think we did a good job of responding after that.
“You go into every game, every single game, (thinking) that you should win. But through the entire season, you’re not going to win every game.”
Corey Perry tied it 3-3 at 17:30, taking the puck in the left face-off circle and skating into the slot to score.
“They pushed us back,” said Blackhawks interim coach Anders Sorensen. “We were on our heels a little bit. They’re a good team, so they’re coming at us in waves, and we had a hard time kind of stopping that. We got out of it.”
NOTES: Draisaitl recorded a point in his 17th straight game against the Blackhawks, the longest active streak by a player against one franchise. The longest such stretch of his career is against the Canucks (21 games from Dec. 1, 2019 - Nov. 6, 2023). … Martinez returned to the Chicago lineup for the first time since Dec. 7 after missing 15 games with a neck injury. … Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 31, with a groin injury.