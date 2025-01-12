Hyman scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Oilers rally past Blackhawks

Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno each had a goal and an assist, and Arvid Soderblom made 30 saves for the Blackhawks (14-27-2), who have lost two in a row and three of four. Connor Bedard's NHL long nine-game point streak came to an end.

Chicago was coming off a 5-3 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

“We got away from our game,” Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez said. “Obviously against a team like that, you've got to play a full 60 (minutes). They went to the (Stanley Cup) Final for a reason. Two of the top players in the world (Draisaitl and Connor McDavid). We got away from what made us successful in the first period. You give a team like that opportunities, they're going to capitalize.”

Teravainen gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 4:45 of the first period. Jason Dickinson passed the puck out from the left corner, and Teravainen scored on a one-timer from the slot.

“I felt like we were getting up the ice a lot cleaner,” Dickinson said. “When you're able to get through the neutral zone against them and push pucks deep and sustain a little O-zone that way, it’s going to bode well for you defensively that you've got them hemmed in there in their own end, because they don't want to be there.

“They want to go on the offense, they want to transition. So when you get into a three-quarter ice or half-ice game with them, that's where they excel.”

Foligno made it 2-0 at 15:01 when he put the puck in from right off the crease after a shot from Teravainen deflected off the end board.

Podkolzin cut it 2-1 at 22 seconds of the second period. Viktor Arvidsson passed the puck in front to Podkolzin, who tapped it in.

Ryan Donato extended it to 3-1 at 10:03, scoring on a turnaround shot from the slot.

Adam Henrique made it 3-2 at 15:49 with a tip-in of Ty Emberson’s shot from the high slot.

“We’re a confident group,” Henrique said. “We know when we’re on our game, and we know when we’re off our game. It doesn’t have to be a big rah-rah speech in the room between periods to know that we have to step up and get to our game. I think they capitalized on a couple of opportunities there. It didn’t feel like we were far off. I think we did a good job of responding after that.

“You go into every game, every single game, (thinking) that you should win. But through the entire season, you’re not going to win every game.”