DRAFT: Blackhawks Ready to Add Foundational Player with No. 2 Pick

This year’s NHL Draft Lottery didn’t have the same jump-out-of-your-seat excitement for the Blackhawks as a year ago when they won the rights to select Connor Bedard, but by no means is the 2024 result a disappointment for the franchise.

“To be at number two and to hold our spot, I'm really happy,” General Manager Kyle Davidson told reporters minutes after the final draft order was revealed.

Chicago didn’t win the flashy lottery for the top spot, but they did effectively win on the night with the right to keep the No. 2 pick they held entering the annual lottery draw.

The long-shot odds were nearly identical to retain No. 2 (14.1%) as they were to potentially move up to the top spot for the second year in a row (13.5%). There was a more-than-likely 72.4% chance entering Tuesday’s Draft Lottery that Chicago would actually see their position worsen at the top of next month’s draft in Las Vegas, in prime position to slide back in the order if any other team besides San Jose won the top spot, and then again if any other team took the second drawing.