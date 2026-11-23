Chytil pulled the Canucks to within 4-2 at 6:39 of the second period when his cross-ice pass on a 2-on-1 rush bounced in off the skate of a backchecking Greenway. Vancouver hit the post three times on three second-period power plays and failed to convert on a four-minute advantage after Andrew Mangiapane was given a double-minor for high-sticking Oleksiak at 7:05.

“I'll be kissing my posts tonight, that's for sure,” Commesso said. “But I felt overall good.”

Kantserov pushed the lead to 5-2 at 12:56 with a backdoor tap-in behind Lankinen of a Vlasic pass across the ice from the left point.

“He’s a dog,” Nazar said. “Just seeing him go out shift by shift, winning battles, making plays. I’m sure if you look at 90 percent of his goals, where they’re at, where he’s scoring them, he’s winning those battles. That’s what true goal-scorers do. All props to him, he’s lighting it up.”

Jake DeBrusk finished a Boeser rebound on a delayed penalty at 16:56 to make it 5-3. Chytil had a chance to make it a one-goal game but put the puck off the left post with an open net with 1:20 left in the period.

“That happens, it's hockey,” Chytil said. “I'm just not happy about my performance today. … In the third period I hoped we could score another one. We didn't create too many chances to come back … We need to -- and I start with myself -- work more on consistency.”

NOTES: Kantserov became the fourth Blackhawks rookie in the past 40 years to record his first career hat trick prior to their 25th NHL game, joining Pius Suter (six games in 2020-21), Alex DeBrincat (23 games in 2017-18) and J-P Dumont (24 games in 1998-99). He also became the first Chicago rookie to score a hat trick since Suter (Jan. 24, 2021) and the first to do so on the road since Dominik Kubalik (Feb. 27, 2020). ... Kantserov has eight goals since Nov. 1. The only Blackhawks rookies to tally more in a calendar month over the past 20 years are Kubalik (10 in Jan. 2020 and eight in Feb. 2020) and DeBrincat (10 in Nov. 2017). ... Chicago defenseman Sam Rinzel had a six-game point streak end (one goal, 12 assists). ... The Blackhawks claimed forward Luke Glendening off waivers from the New York Rangers earlier in the day and he is expected to join the team in time for their game at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. ... Boeser became the sixth Canucks player in the past 15 years to record an 11-game point streak, following Elias Pettersson (14 games in 2022-23), J.T. Miller (13 games in 2021-22 and 11 games in 2023-24), Henrik Sedin (12 games in 2013-14), Quinn Hughes (11 games in 2023-24) and Filip Hronek (11 games in 2023-24). ... Buium is the second Vancouver defenseman over the past 40 years to score in consecutive games at age 20 or younger, joining Hughes. ... Pettersson missed a second straight game and is day to day with an upper-body injury.