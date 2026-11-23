VANCOUVER -- Roman Kantserov scored his first NHL hat trick and had an assist to lift the Chicago Blackhawks to a 6-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Sunday.
Kantserov gets 1st hat trick, lifts Blackhawks past Canucks
Bertuzzi has goal, two assists for Chicago
Kantserov completed the hat trick at 11:07 of the third period with his second power-play goal to put Chicago up 6-3. Patrick Kane sent a one-timer on net from the right face-off circle that was initially stopped by Kevin Lankinen, but the rebound rolled in front to Kantserov, who knocked it into an open net.
“First hat trick for sure is great,” said Kantserov, who became the first Blackhawks rookie since Connor Bedard (March 12, 2024) to record a four-point game. “It's awesome, great feeling, but hockey is a team game. The mates are great for me, make for me great moments. It was a couple times on rebound, (Alex Vlasic) gave me on the backdoor ... and we score PP goals.”
The Blackhawks were 3-for-4 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. It was the sixth straight game Chicago has scored on the man-advantage, going 10-for-18 during that stretch after only scoring in five of its first 18 games.
“They're definitely feeling it,” Chicago coach Jeff Blashill said. “When your power play is clicking like that, and our PK has been pretty solid, you put yourself in position to win a lot of games.”
Tyler Bertuzzi had a goal and two assists, and Frank Nazar had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (8-14-2), who have points in five of their past six (4-1-1) after going 1-8-1 their previous 10. Patrick Kane had two assists to extend his point streak to five games (one goal, seven assists).
Drew Commesso made 22 saves in his season debut and first start since being recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Nov. 8.
“I've said it all along, the character in the room is really, really good,” Blashill said of the team's mentality since losing captain Connor Bedard to a shoulder injury on Nov. 17. “We're going to go through ups and downs, for sure, but we’ve got to just keep grinding and getting better every day. And if we do that with this group, I think the ceiling can grow because of how young we are.”
Brock Boeser had an assist to extend his career-high point streak to 11 games (four goals, 12 assists) for the Canucks (6-19-1), who had won three of four, including a 4-3 shootout win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
Nikita Tolopilo gave up four goals on 11 shots before being pulled at 12:44 of the first period for Lankinen, who made 17 saves in his first appearance since Nov. 3.
Vancouver trailed 4-0 before getting their first shot on goal.
"Definitely seeing a trend there,” Canucks coach Manny Malhotra said. “Something we tried to address before the game, trying to have a mindset of building off what we accomplished last night and understanding how we did it. Our start was a big part of that, so to come out as flat as we did was pretty surprising."
Nazar put Chicago up 1-0 just 35 seconds into the game. After blocking a Filip Chytil shot at his own blue line, Nazar started a breakaway down the ice and snapped a wrist shot over Tolopilo’s blocker from the edge of the right circle.
Nazar has nine points (seven goals, two assists) during a career-best six-game streak.
“Shooting the puck,” Nazar said when asked what is working for him. “I don’t know, just trying to play hard, stay above guys and check.”
Bertuzzi made it 2-0 on the power play at 2:48 when his cross-crease pass to Nazar bounced in off the skate of Canucks defenseman Jamie Oleksiak.
Kantserov scored a power-play goal at 11:30 to make it 3-0, taking a backhand pass across the slot from Bertuzzi and quickly snapping the puck over the extended glove of Tolopilo.
Kantserov, who was selected by Chicago in the second round (No. 44) of the 2023 NHL Draft, spent the last three seasons playing in the Kontinental Hockey League in his native Russia, but has adjusted quickly to scoring in the NHL.
“It's a different League and maybe my past years I can shoot and score outside the net, but now I need to be in the slot,” he said. “It's my job. I'm a forward. I need to be close to the net and make rebounds, make tips, score into the low pockets.”
Dominic Toninato, who was called up from Rockford after center Anton Frondell was injured in a 4-3 overtime win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday, scored on a one-handed redirection of a Jordan Greenway pass at 12:44 to make it 4-0.
“It's tough to come back when you're four-nil down in 10 minutes,” Chytil said. “I know it was back-to-back, but we still need to come to the game with a different mindset.”
After Lankinen replaced Tolopilo, Vancouver got its first shot at 13:01 and scored on its third shot at 13:27 when Zeev Buium’s point shot deflected in off the stick of Chicago defenseman Kevin Korchinski to cut the deficit to 4-1.
Chytil pulled the Canucks to within 4-2 at 6:39 of the second period when his cross-ice pass on a 2-on-1 rush bounced in off the skate of a backchecking Greenway. Vancouver hit the post three times on three second-period power plays and failed to convert on a four-minute advantage after Andrew Mangiapane was given a double-minor for high-sticking Oleksiak at 7:05.
“I'll be kissing my posts tonight, that's for sure,” Commesso said. “But I felt overall good.”
Kantserov pushed the lead to 5-2 at 12:56 with a backdoor tap-in behind Lankinen of a Vlasic pass across the ice from the left point.
“He’s a dog,” Nazar said. “Just seeing him go out shift by shift, winning battles, making plays. I’m sure if you look at 90 percent of his goals, where they’re at, where he’s scoring them, he’s winning those battles. That’s what true goal-scorers do. All props to him, he’s lighting it up.”
Jake DeBrusk finished a Boeser rebound on a delayed penalty at 16:56 to make it 5-3. Chytil had a chance to make it a one-goal game but put the puck off the left post with an open net with 1:20 left in the period.
“That happens, it's hockey,” Chytil said. “I'm just not happy about my performance today. … In the third period I hoped we could score another one. We didn't create too many chances to come back … We need to -- and I start with myself -- work more on consistency.”
NOTES: Kantserov became the fourth Blackhawks rookie in the past 40 years to record his first career hat trick prior to their 25th NHL game, joining Pius Suter (six games in 2020-21), Alex DeBrincat (23 games in 2017-18) and J-P Dumont (24 games in 1998-99). He also became the first Chicago rookie to score a hat trick since Suter (Jan. 24, 2021) and the first to do so on the road since Dominik Kubalik (Feb. 27, 2020). ... Kantserov has eight goals since Nov. 1. The only Blackhawks rookies to tally more in a calendar month over the past 20 years are Kubalik (10 in Jan. 2020 and eight in Feb. 2020) and DeBrincat (10 in Nov. 2017). ... Chicago defenseman Sam Rinzel had a six-game point streak end (one goal, 12 assists). ... The Blackhawks claimed forward Luke Glendening off waivers from the New York Rangers earlier in the day and he is expected to join the team in time for their game at the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday. ... Boeser became the sixth Canucks player in the past 15 years to record an 11-game point streak, following Elias Pettersson (14 games in 2022-23), J.T. Miller (13 games in 2021-22 and 11 games in 2023-24), Henrik Sedin (12 games in 2013-14), Quinn Hughes (11 games in 2023-24) and Filip Hronek (11 games in 2023-24). ... Buium is the second Vancouver defenseman over the past 40 years to score in consecutive games at age 20 or younger, joining Hughes. ... Pettersson missed a second straight game and is day to day with an upper-body injury.