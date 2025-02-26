Crouse breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Blackhawks

SALT LAKE CITY -- Lawson Crouse scored the go-ahead goal with 7:48 left in regulation, and the Utah Hockey Club defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 at Delta Center on Tuesday.
“I think as our identity progresses forward, I think we're taking steps in the right direction,” Crouse said. “It's a lot of fun when we play this way. You have everyone that's on board, everyone that's contributing, and it creates team success when it pushes everyone to be the best they can possibly be.”
Crouse scored with his backhand past the glove of Chicago's Arvid Soderblom to give Utah the lead. It was Crouse’s first goal at home since Nov. 29.
“You can see he doesn't overthink the game,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I like the way he played, the pace he played. I think that line was excellent again tonight.
"Obviously, they got the big goal as well, but the pace and the key moment, they were really good.”
Clayton Keller scored his team-leading 21st goal of the season for Utah (26-24-9), which has won five of its past seven games. Karel Vejmelka made 21 saves.
“I think there's a good feeling on the bench right now,” Tourigny said. “There's a feel of competitiveness, there's a feel of care, there's a feel of passion. I like the way it’s felt, and the guys are all in on winning. They don't [care] about who, it's us. Period.”
Seth Jones scored and Soderblom made 34 saves for the Blackhawks (17-34-7), who have lost four straight and seven of their past eight games.
“It's the same thing that's been going on all season,” Jones said. “We put ourselves in tough situations out there by turning pucks over and forcing somebody to make 40 saves and stand outside to even have a chance.
“I think we're the exact same team right now as we were in game one. I think it's pretty evident out there. We haven't made any strides to be a better, more simple hockey team and it shows.”
Jones opened the scoring at 13:34 of the first period, scoring a power-play goal with a wrist shot from the top of the circle to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead.
Keller tied the game 1-1 at 19:16 of the second period, scoring off the rebound of Michael Kesselring's shot that found its way past Soderblom’s blocker.
“We didn't have our best stuff to start the game, but we stuck with it,” Keller said. “They played hard. They made us work for everything. So it's good to get the win there. It was a tight game all the way through, so [it was] a huge win for us.”
NOTES: Kesselring recorded his 17th assist of the season, an NHL career high. … Keller’s goal extended his point streak to five games (three goals, four assists). ... Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato tallied his 20th assist of the season, the first time he's reached the mark in the NHL.