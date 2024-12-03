Matthews gets 1st goal since return, Maple Leafs defeat Blackhawks

Lukas Reichel scored, and Arvid Soderblom made 18 saves for the Blackhawks (8-15-2), who are 1-3-1 in their past five.

“I thought we played a fairly good game, had some possession time in their end, some chances and looks, but that’s the way it went,” Chicago defenseman TJ Brodie said. “I think we might have been able to do a better job of getting to (Stolarz), there was a couple pucks sitting there that got loose.”

Matthews gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 15:35 of the first period. He was sent in alone by a pass from William Nylander and scored between Soderblom’s pads.

It was the sixth goal of the season and first since Oct. 31 for Matthews, who missed nine games before getting two assists in his return on Saturday, a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I just think it’s his presence on the ice in the offensive zone and the defensive zone,” Stolarz said of Matthews. “He’s so smart, he’s so strong on his stick and you can always rely on him to be in the right position in the defensive zone, and he’s always a threat in the offensive zone. Look at that goal tonight, he gets a nice pass and he just makes our team a lot better.”

Tavares extended it to 2-0 at 11:59 of the second period. He spun and had his shot at the right face-off dot go off the stick of Alex Vlasic, then off the left shoulder of Connor Murphy at the top of the goal crease and over Soderblom’s glove.

Reichel cut it to 2-1 at 3:26 of the third period when he put in a rebound at the top of the goal crease.

“Second and third period, we created chances. It wasn’t Grade A, but we were in the offensive zone buzzing, we went to the net, but unfortunately we didn’t get a good bounce to put (enough) in,” Reichel said. “We just have to find ways to win the game when it’s 2-1 or when we are down one goal. It’s pretty tough right now.”

Fraser Minten scored 21 seconds later to make it 3-1 at 3:47. Conor Timmins’ point shot ricocheted off the end boards, bounced off the side of the net and came to Minten, who scored from the bottom of the right circle.

“That’s a huge goal,” Berube said. “That was a smart play by Timmins. We talked about that, with their goalie, because he really comes out and challenges, so off the end boards, there’s some things around there. That was just a real smart play by Timmins to do that.”