PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Ducks

ANDRE THE GIANT

Chicago forward Andre Burakovsky notched an assist on Friday against Nashville and has six points (2G, 4A) in his last six outings and 12 points (5G, 7A) in his last 11 games since Oct. 28. His 12 points rank third on the club over that span. He has compiled 16 points (7G, 9A) in 19 games this season and now shares third on the team in points, ranks fourth with seven goals and ranks fifth with nine assists. Burakovsky's seven goals this season are just three shy of matching his 10 goals in 79 games with the Seattle Kraken during the 2024-25 campaign.