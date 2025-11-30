PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Ducks

🕒 TIME: 2:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago faces off against Anaheim in matinee matchup at the United Center
Chicago is 8-1-1 in their last 10 games against Anaheim at the United Center and is 17-4-1 in their last 22 overall games against the club. The Blackhawks defeated the Ducks in overtime, 2-1, on Oct. 19 at the United Center. Ryan Donato (1G, 1A) posted two points, including the overtime game-winning goal, while Frank Nazar also found the back of the net. Spencer Knight made 38 saves on 39 shots (.974 SV%) for the victory. Connor Bedard has recorded six assists over his last four games and 12 points (1G, 11A) in seven career games against Anaheim, including a career-high five-point game (1G, 4A) in a 7-2 victory on March 12, 2024.
The Blackhawks were defeated by the Nashville Predators, 4-3, on Friday night at the United Center. Ryan Donato scored one goal and also recorded three hits. Ryan Greene scored a power play goal while Teuvo Teravainen also found the back of the net Andre Burakovsky returned from injury and notched an assist. Four other Blackhawks each posted a helper. Louis Crevier and Colton Dach each registered three hits and Connor Bedard led all skaters with five shots on goal.
Chicago rookies Ryan Greene (1G), Oliver Moore (1A) and Sam Rinzel (1A) each posted a point on Friday against the Predators. The Blackhawks rank first in the NHL with 29 assists and 38 points from rookie skaters this season, while their nine goals share third. Artyom Levshunov (1G, 11A) shares second in points among NHL rookie defensemen, while Rinzel (1G, 7A) ranks fifth. Additionally, Levshunov (23) ranks third in hits among league first year blueliners, while Rinzel (21) ranks fourth.
Chicago rookie defenseman Sam Rinzel recorded an assist on Friday and has assists (2A) in back-to-back games and four helpers over his last four games. He has now tallied eight points (1G, 7A) in 23 games this season and ranks fourth among NHL rookie blueliners with seven assists, while his eight points rank fifth. Rinzel posted one blocked shot against Nashville and ranks third among NHL rookie defensemen with 27 blocked shots in 2025-26.
Chicago forward Andre Burakovsky notched an assist on Friday against Nashville and has six points (2G, 4A) in his last six outings and 12 points (5G, 7A) in his last 11 games since Oct. 28. His 12 points rank third on the club over that span. He has compiled 16 points (7G, 9A) in 19 games this season and now shares third on the team in points, ranks fourth with seven goals and ranks fifth with nine assists. Burakovsky's seven goals this season are just three shy of matching his 10 goals in 79 games with the Seattle Kraken during the 2024-25 campaign.
On This Day
Alumni Spotlight
Nov. 30, 1958: Stan Mikita recorded his first career point with an assist on a Ted Lindsay goal. The Blackhawks tied with the New York Rangers at home, 2-2.
Stan Mikita skated in his final career game during a 1-1 tie with the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 30, 1979. It was his 1,396th game wearing a Blackhawks uniform, a still-standing record for the most games played in franchise history.