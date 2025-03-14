RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Catch Sharks

Graf extended the Sharks lead to 2-0 at 10:16 with a one-timer into the top left corner. Alexander Wennberg spun away from a check on the right boards before feeding a backhand pass to Graf in the slot for the goal.

"I'm trying to get more comfortable out there. I think a big thing for me is just going to the net," Graf said. "Once I go there, I'm playing with skilled players, so the puck finds me and just try to whack it in."

Nazar cut the lead to 2-1 10 seconds into the second period with a wrist shot through the legs of Mario Ferraro and by the blocker of Georgiev.

"It is definitely nice to feel the confidence and feel that you're moving well," Nazar said. "It is nice that [Sorensen] will recognize that and know when you're moving your feet and making plays and reward you for that."