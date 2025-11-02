Bouchard scores in OT, Oilers defeat Blackhawks

McDavid assisted on all three goals, and Draisaitl and Bouchard each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers (6-4-3), who have points in four straight games (2-0-2). Stuart Skinner made 27 saves.

The Oilers are 4-0-2 at home, with three of those games going to overtime.

“We’re not playing our best hockey, and we knew at the beginning of the season that it was going to take a while to build this and get our identity,” said Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch. “It’s going to take a while. Some of it, we’ve solved things. Our schedule now is going to get a little more difficult.

“We’ve got a lot of change at the beginning of the season with the players that we have coming in. We’re trying to settle things out and put lines together with everyone understanding what our systems are and playing the way we know we can. It’s a long process and hopefully we’re trending in the right way.”

Tyler Bertuzzi and Andre Burakovsky scored for the Blackhawks (5-4-3), who are 1-2-1 in their past four games. Spencer Knight made 27 saves.

“You look at it, you take the point, go back to the drawing board and look what you can do better, and just keep rolling,” Knight said. “I think we’re starting to realize that you have to show up every single day.

“So, it’s a good test for us just to keep coming in, day in, day out and trying to replicate a good game.”