PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head to Dallas for Matchup Against Stars

AGAINST DALLAS

Chicago has earned points in three of their last four games against the Stars (3-1-0). Forward Connor Bedard has recorded a point (4G, 2A) in his last six games against Dallas, including a point (1G, 2A) in his last three games at American Airlines Center. Tyler Bertuzzi has logged points (5G, 6A) in seven of his last nine games against the Stars and has posted 16 points (7G, 9A) in 17 career games against them. He’s also registered goals (3G) in back-to-back games in Dallas. Ryan Donato has recorded points (1G, 5A) in five of his last seven games against the Stars and has tallied a point (1G, 1A) in two of their last three games against them at American Airlines Center.