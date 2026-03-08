PREVIEW: Blackhawks Head to Dallas for Matchup Against Stars

🕒 TIME: 5:00 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App
More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.
Chicago faces off with Dallas Sunday night in third and final meeting this season between the teams
Chicago has earned points in three of their last four games against the Stars (3-1-0). Forward Connor Bedard has recorded a point (4G, 2A) in his last six games against Dallas, including a point (1G, 2A) in his last three games at American Airlines Center. Tyler Bertuzzi has logged points (5G, 6A) in seven of his last nine games against the Stars and has posted 16 points (7G, 9A) in 17 career games against them. He’s also registered goals (3G) in back-to-back games in Dallas. Ryan Donato has recorded points (1G, 5A) in five of his last seven games against the Stars and has tallied a point (1G, 1A) in two of their last three games against them at American Airlines Center.
The Blackhawks fell to the Vancouver Canucks, 6-3, on Friday evening at United Center. Ilya Mikheyev (1G, 1A) and Frank Nazar (1G, 1A) each logged two points. Ryan Donato scored his 14th goal of the season while Tyler Bertuzzi, Oliver Moore and Alex Vlasic each recorded an assist. Andrew Mangiapane made his Blackhawks debut and shared first among all skaters with three hits. Connor Bedard led all club skaters with 23:22 of time on ice as Chicago outshot the Canucks 23-22.
Chicago has earned points in back-to-back road games (1-0-1) and seven of their last 11 road games (5-4-2). The Blackhawks have gone 29-for-31 (93.5%) on the penalty kill over their last 12 road games since Dec. 19, which leads the NHL. Connor Bedard has recorded points in eight of his last 11 road games (3G, 8A) and has tallied 28 points (8G, 20A) in 17 of his last 21 road games.
Blackhawks Head Coach Jeff Blashill is set to coach his 600th career NHL game on Sunday in Dallas. Blashill will become the 65th Head Coach in NHL history to reach 600 NHL games coached. He’ll also become just the sixth U.S.-born coach to hit the milestone, joining John Tortorella (1,620), Peter Laviolette (1,594), Mike Sullivan (978), John Hynes (810) and Dan Bylsma (647).
Forward Connor Bedard is set to compete in his 200th career NHL game on Sunday in Dallas. Bedard (20 years 234 days) will become the third youngest player in team history at the time of his 200th game, following Grant Mulvey (20 years, 156 days) and Eddie Olczyk (20 years, 165 days). The forward notched two assists on Tuesday at Winnipeg and has logged points (5G, 4A) in seven of his last 10 outings, including goals (5G) in five of his last nine games. He ranks first on the team with 57 points and 32 assists in 49 games this season, while his career-high 25 goals rank second.
ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
On March 8, 1976, Stan Mikita won the Lester Patrick Trophy for outstanding service to hockey in the United States.
On March 8, 1991, Former Blackhawks goaltender Dominik Hasek made 29 saves on 32 shots against the Buffalo Sabres for his first career NHL win. Chicago won the game, 5-3, at Buffalo Memorial Auditorium.