Nazar scores on power play in OT, Blackhawks defeat Mammoth

The goal capped an emotional night for the Blackhawks, who paid tribute before and during the game to Troy Murray, who died at 63 on Saturday. Murray played for the Blackhawks as a forward from 1982-91 and was their longtime radio analyst.

“Especially the meaning of today’s game with Troy Murray,” Nazar said of his game-winning goal. “He’s definitely up there watching and guiding us, and he made a big impact on a lot of our lives and our organization.”

Connor Bedard had two assists and Drew Commesso made 22 saves for the Blackhawks (24-29-11). Commesso was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League on Saturday because goalie Spencer Knight has been ill. In three games this season, Commesso is 2-1-0, including a 3-0 shutout at the Nashville Predators on Jan. 10.

“Very well,” coach Jeff Blashill said of how Commesso played. “I like Drew’s demeanor. I thought coming out of camp we definitely had a number of good goalies, and obviously (Arvid Soderblom) and ‘Knighter’ have played very well for us. But certainly, fully confident in Drew coming in and playing well. He’s got a good demeanor to him. The last two starts have been really good, but he just has a good demeanor to him, so certainly confident when he goes in there.”

Vanecek made 23 saves for the Mammoth (34-25-5), who had won three in a row.

Utah holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference, six points ahead of the Seattle Kraken. Seattle has two games in hand.

“We didn’t play our ‘A’ game, but we found a way to get a point on the road,” said Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny. “Now we have a big game (Tuesday at the Minnesota Wild), and we need to get more points. But I think we cannot discredit the guys to find a way at the end to dig deep and close the game and get that big point. Obviously would have loved to have a second point, but the team [on] the other side, they play us hard since the beginning of the season. Tonight, it’s not like we didn’t try.”

Barrett Hayton gave the Mammoth a 1-0 lead at 9:43 of the first period. Nick DeSimone flipped the puck toward the net from the right point, and Hayton deflected it over Commesso’s right shoulder.