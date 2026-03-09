PREVIEW: Chicago Opens Home-and-Home Set with Utah

AGAINST UTAH

The Blackhawks host the Utah Mammoth on Monday evening for the third of four meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago is 2-0-0 against Utah this season and has earned points in three of their last four games against them (3-1-0). Teuvo Teravainen has recorded points (3G, 3A) in five of his six career games against Utah, including three points (2G, 1A) in two games against the club this season. Forward Ryan Donato has notched a point (1G, 3A) in four of his last five games against Utah and is riding a three-game home point streak (1G, 2A) against the club. Connor Bedard has tallied points (1G, 2A) in two of his last three games against Utah at United Center and has compiled five points (1G, 4A) in six career games against the club.