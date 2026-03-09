PREVIEW: Chicago Opens Home-and-Home Set with Utah

Blackhawks host Mammoth on Monday night before traveling west for a second meeting on Thursday

common-by Blackhawks.com Staff
Blackhawks.com

🕒 TIME: 7:30 p.m.
📺 IN-MARKET TV: CHSN
🌎 OUT-OF-MARKET TV: ESPN+
🎙 RADIO: WGN-720-AM | Blackhawks App

More information on how to watch Blackhawks games this season can be found at Blackhawks.com/HowtoWatch.

QUICK HITS

  • Chicago is 2-0-0 against Utah this season and has earned points in three of their last four games against them (3-1-0).
  • The Blackhawks currently rank first in the NHL with a penalty kill percentage of 85.3% this season (163-for-191).
  • Forward Frank Nazar logged two assists on Sunday against Dallas and is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 4A), including back-to-back multi-point outings.
  • Tyler Bertuzzi found the back of the net against Dallas on Sunday and has tallied points (2G, 3A) in five of his last six games. He’s also recorded points (2G, 6A) in seven of his last nine outings.
  • Connor Bedard (20 years, 234 days) appeared in his 200th career NHL game on Sunday in Dallas and became the third youngest player in team history at the time of his 200th game, following Grant Mulvey (20 years, 156 days) and Eddie Olczyk (20 years, 165 days).

AGAINST UTAH

The Blackhawks host the Utah Mammoth on Monday evening for the third of four meetings between the clubs this season. Chicago is 2-0-0 against Utah this season and has earned points in three of their last four games against them (3-1-0). Teuvo Teravainen has recorded points (3G, 3A) in five of his six career games against Utah, including three points (2G, 1A) in two games against the club this season. Forward Ryan Donato has notched a point (1G, 3A) in four of his last five games against Utah and is riding a three-game home point streak (1G, 2A) against the club. Connor Bedard has tallied points (1G, 2A) in two of his last three games against Utah at United Center and has compiled five points (1G, 4A) in six career games against the club.

LAST TIME OUT

The Blackhawks fell in overtime to the Dallas Stars, 4-3, on Sunday evening at American Airlines Center. Frank Nazar and Teuvo Teravainen each posted two assists while Connor Bedard appeared in his 200th career NHL game and scored one goal. Sam Rinzel (1G) and Tyler Bertuzzi (1G) each found the back of the net. Artyom Levshunov and Oliver Moore each registered one assist. Louis Crevier led the club with four hits and Arvid Soderblom made 28 saves. Head Coach Jeff Blashill coached his 600th career NHL game.

Tyler Bertuzzi redirects Artyom Levshunov's shot for his 27th goal of the season

FRANK THE TANK

Forward Frank Nazar logged two assists on Sunday against Dallas and is riding a three-game point streak (1G, 4A), including back-to-back multi-point outings. He now shares third on the club with a career-high eight multi-point performances this season. Nazar shares second on the team with a career-high 21 assists in 47 games this season, while his career-high 29 points rank fifth.

BED AND BREAKFAST

Connor Bedard scored one goal on Sunday against Dallas and has logged points (6G, 4A) in eight of his last 11 outings, including goals (6G) in six of his last 10 games. He ranks first on the team with 58 points and 32 assists in 50 games this season, while his career-high 26 goals rank second.

Connor Bedard snaps a wrister late in the third to tie the game at 3-3 against Dallas

STATE OF THE ART

Rookie defenseman Artyom Levshunov tallied an assist on Sunday against Dallas and shares fourth among all league rookies and ranks second among NHL  rookie defensemen with 21 assists this season. He also shares second among first year blueliners with 23 points this season. Levshunov recoded his 21st assist of the season on Sunday and passed Doug Wilson (1977-78) for the fifth-most by a Blackhawks rookie defenseman in a season in team history.

100 YEARS OF BLACKHAWKS HISTORY

ON THIS DAY
ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT
On March 9, 2021, On March 9, 2021, former Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (32 years and 110 days) skated in his 1,000th career NHL game against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. He became the youngest player in franchise history to hit the milestone.
Former Blackhawks forward Bryan Bickell was born on March 9, 1986 in Bowmanville, Ontario. Bickell won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks (2010, 2013 & 2015), logging 135 points (65G, 70A) in 384 career regular-season games with Chicago.

