Blackhawks Mourn Passing of Beloved Broadcaster and Alumni Troy Murray

Murray leaves behind a lasting impact as a Selke Trophy winner, broadcaster and leader in the Blackhawks community

By Chicago Blackhawks Communications
It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that the Chicago Blackhawks announce that Troy Murray passed away on Saturday at the age of 63. The Blackhawks organization shares in the heartbreak felt by the entire Blackhawks community today as we mourn the loss of our beloved “Muzz.”  

Born in Calgary, Alberta, on July 31, 1962, Murray rose to prominence as a standout two-way center during his collegiate career at the University of North Dakota, earning WCHA Rookie of the Year honors as a freshman before helping the team win the NCAA championship during his sophomore campaign. 

Selected in the third round (57th overall) of the 1980 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Murray quickly established himself as a key contributor in Chicago who became known for his leadership, defensive responsibility and steady offensive production.  

Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, Murray became a fan-favorite in Chicago for his work ethic and consistency on the ice. It was those same traits that earned him the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward for the 1985-86 season, becoming the first player in Blackhawks history to win the award. Over parts of 12 seasons in Chicago, Murray amassed 488 points (197G, 291A) in 688 regular-season games and cemented his legacy as one of the franchise’s most respected leaders. 

In addition to his time in Chicago, Murray served as captain of the Winnipeg Jets for his two seasons with the club, while also playing for the Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Colorado Avalanche. A 1996 Stanley Cup champion with Colorado, he finished his NHL career with 584 points (230G, 354A) in 915 regular-season games over 15 seasons. 

After retiring as a player, Murray remained deeply connected to the Blackhawks organization. He transitioned seamlessly into broadcasting, serving as the team’s radio color analyst for more than two decades. His insightful commentary, deep understanding of the game, and unmistakable voice made him a trusted presence for generations of Chicago hockey fans and earned him top honors from the Illinois Broadcasters Association as the best sports play-by-play team alongside WGN Radio booth partner John Wiedeman.  

He remained committed to the bonds he built in the locker room long after his playing career ended, taking on an active and integral leadership role as President of the Chicago Blackhawks Alumni Association. Through his work with the CBAA, Murray helped to care for his fellow alumni in their post-career endeavors and give back to the local community through his involvement in their yearly scholarship program for high school hockey players in Illinois.  

In 2021, Murray publicly shared his cancer diagnosis, approaching his battle with the same resilience and candor that defined his playing days. He continued working and engaging with the Blackhawks community, inspiring many with his strength and positivity. 

Troy Murray is remembered not only for his contributions on the ice, but for his professionalism, humility, and dedication to the city of Chicago. He leaves behind a lasting legacy within the Blackhawks family and the broader hockey world.

Statement from Blackhawks Chairman & CEO Danny Wirtz 

“The Chicago Blackhawks are deeply heartbroken today as we mourn the loss of Troy Murray, our beloved “Muzz,” and our love and support go out to his family.  

Troy was the epitome of a Blackhawk, so far beyond his incredible playing career with a presence felt in every corner of our organization over the last 45 years. He was admired by his teammates and our players, and was so proud to connect generations of Blackhawks through his work with the Blackhawks Alumni Association. He jumped at every call to support our local community with our Foundation. He never missed a chance to say ‘hello’ in our press box and always knew the perfect time for a joke just when someone around the office needed it most. And he absolutely loved bringing Blackhawks hockey to you, our fans, night after night with a dedication to his craft that never wavered to the very end.  

During his long and hard battle with cancer, it was often said that Troy didn’t have any ‘give up’ in him. While our front office simply won’t be the same without him, we will carry that spirit forward every day in his honor. We’ll miss you, Muzz.”

