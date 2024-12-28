RECAP: Blackhawks Unable to Keep Pace with Sabres

It was Tuch’s third NHL hat trick, all with the Sabres, and his first on home ice.

“It’s awesome,” Tuch said. “Scoring my first goal in this building [since Nov. 29], that was even a whole monkey off the back, and it felt really good. Doing it in front of the home crowd was that much more special and it was great to get the win in front of them.”

Jack Quinn and Dylan Cozens each had a goal and an assist, and Rasmus Dahlin had two assists for the Sabres (13-19-4), who have won two in a row following an 0-10-3 skid. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves.

“I think we know where we’ve been at and now, we’d like to turn the corner, turn the page and keep going in this direction,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “I think the focus, we talked about the focus coming out of the Christmas break and you really don’t know what you’re going to get after three days off, but I think they just proved that they were ready to come out and play.”

Tyler Bertuzzi and Seth Jones scored for the Blackhawks (12-22-2), who have lost three straight after a three-game winning streak. Petr Mrazek allowed four goals on 11 shots before Arvid Soderblom (22 saves) replaced him to start the second period.

“Just not good enough,” Chicago coach Anders Sorensen said. “Urgency, compete level, coming out on the road, not good enough.”