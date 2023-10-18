BLOG: Donato Finding Chemistry on the First Line

In the team’s first four games, Donato produced some high momentum against tough opponents like the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. He also faced a new challenge of changing from the right side of the puck to the left.

Bedard described the ease of playing with the 27-year-old forward and the way he sees the ice during action.

“He makes it a lot easier on me with how he forechecks and how he plays the game,” Bedard said. “He's really skilled too, he sees the ice well, and he can make a lot of plays.”

Despite his addition to the first line, Donato stated that there are still ways he knows he can improve on the ice. Whether it’s scoring on chances or finding a new way to pass, he can still step up as a player.

“He's just a gamer,” Head coach Luke Richardson said. “I think we just got to try and find ways to get the puck a little bit more consistently to the net. I think we have to continue to do that and we got to rely on that first line to do that.”