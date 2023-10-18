BLOG: Donato Finding Chemistry on the First Line

After joining the Blackhawks in July, Ryan Donato entered the season where he started on the first line alongside Taylor Hall and Connor Bedard.
The forward spent his last two seasons in Seattle on the team’s last two lines, but showcased the versatility that he can add to the top line. For him, he found the adjustment as an easy transition especially with the talent paired with him.
“[Bedard’s] so easy to play with and get along with just talking to him, talking to [Hall] and kind of figuring out where we like the puck where we want the puck and that type of stuff,” Donato said. “When you're playing with good players, it's usually pretty easy to get along with them.”