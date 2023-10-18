News Feed

TAKEAWAYS: Soderblom Stands Out in Blackhawks 4-1 Win

BLOG: 'Try Hockey for Free Event' Welcomes More than 1,200 Participants

PODCAST: Bedard on His Impact in the League

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Toronto

BLOG: Hall Prepared to Return to Lineup Against Toronto

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Fall Short to Canadiens 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Take On Canadiens in Montreal

BLOG: Bedard Finding Adjustments to NHL Style

TAKEAWAYS: Bedard Scores First Goal in Loss to Bruins 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Boston in Back-to-Back

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Win at Pittsburgh 

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open 2023-24 Season Against Penguins

RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2023-24 Opening Night Roster

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Anderson to Rockford

MEDICAL: Dach to Miss Practice on Monday

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Phillips to Rockford

RELEASE: Four Assigned to Rockford

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks End Preseason with Loss to Blues

BLOG: Donato Finding Chemistry on the First Line

Donato joined the Blackhawks in the offseason after he spent the last two seasons with the Kraken.

MorningSkate-20231014-43
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

After joining the Blackhawks in July, Ryan Donato entered the season where he started on the first line alongside Taylor Hall and Connor Bedard. 

The forward spent his last two seasons in Seattle on the team’s last two lines, but showcased the versatility that he can add to the top line. For him, he found the adjustment as an easy transition especially with the talent paired with him.  

“[Bedard’s] so easy to play with and get along with just talking to him, talking to [Hall] and kind of figuring out where we like the puck where we want the puck and that type of stuff,” Donato said. “When you're playing with good players, it's usually pretty easy to get along with them.”

Donato speaks on Connor Bedard and power play

In the team’s first four games, Donato produced some high momentum against tough opponents like the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. He also faced a new challenge of changing from the right side of the puck to the left. 

Bedard described the ease of playing with the 27-year-old forward and the way he sees the ice during action.  

“He makes it a lot easier on me with how he forechecks and how he plays the game,” Bedard said. “He's really skilled too, he sees the ice well, and he can make a lot of plays.” 

Despite his addition to the first line, Donato stated that there are still ways he knows he can improve on the ice. Whether it’s scoring on chances or finding a new way to pass, he can still step up as a player. 

“He's just a gamer,” Head coach Luke Richardson said. “I think we just got to try and find ways to get the puck a little bit more consistently to the net. I think we have to continue to do that and we got to rely on that first line to do that.”

Ryan Donato with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins