BLOG: Blackhawks Match Up Against Young Coyotes Roster in Monday’s Tilt

To wrap up the team’s two-game road trip, the Blackhawks prepare to go against the Arizona Coyotes with a late Monday night puck drop.

Compared to last season, head coach Luke Richardson described this year’s Coyotes’ roster as a younger team that also have a young star in forward Logan Cooley, who produced five assists in seven games. But he also noticed a more cohesive team with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz leading the way.

“I think they're just another year stronger with their young guys,” Richardson said. “We just have to make sure that we manage pucks well against these guys, because they really play well together as a team.”

As they go into the contest tonight, Richardson hopes to see his team come in with high energy that they gained in Friday’s tilt against the Vegas Golden Knights. As they face the Coyotes, the second-year head coach knows that their opponent will come in ready as they look for their first game after they suffered two losses.

“I think we have to be ready to go tonight, I think they'll be well prepared,” Richardson said. “We both probably want to get off to a good start [to the season].”