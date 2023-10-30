BLOG: Blackhawks Match Up Against Young Coyotes Roster in Monday’s Tilt

News Feed

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Up Two-Game Road Trip in Arizona
BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks

BLOG: Phillips Looks to Show Improvements in Opportunity with Blackhawks
RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Phillips from Rockford
TAKEAWAYS: Kurashev Secures Overtime Winner Against Golden Knights

TAKEAWAYS: Kurashev Secures Overtime Winner Against Golden Knights
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Dach to Rockford 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Dach to Rockford 
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Take On Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Travel to Take On Golden Knights
BLOG: Blackhawks Creating New Standards in Thursday’s Practice

BLOG: Blackhawks Creating New Standards in Thursday’s Practice
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endured Another ‘Frustrating’ Loss to Bruins

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Endured Another ‘Frustrating’ Loss to Bruins
RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kurashev Off IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Kurashev Off IR
BLOG: Blackhawks Shake Up Lines with Hall Out

BLOG: Blackhawks Shake Up Lines with Hall Out
RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Hall on IR

RELEASE: Blackhawks Place Hall on IR
PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Bruins Square Off on Tuesday Night

PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Bruins Square Off on Tuesday Night
BLOG: Blackwell, Kurashev Return to Ice at Practice on Monday

BLOG: Blackwell, Kurashev Return to Ice at Practice on Monday
MEDICAL: Hall to Miss Practice on Monday

MEDICAL: Hall to Miss Practice on Monday
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks “Lost Energy” in Third Period Against Vegas

TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks “Lost Energy” in Third Period Against Vegas
BLOG: Bedard, Korchinski Prepared to Build Off Energy in Saturday’s Home Opener

BLOG: Bedard, Korchinski Prepared to Build Off Energy in Saturday’s Home Opener
RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Guttman to Rockford

RELEASE: Blackhawks Assign Guttman to Rockford
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Golden Knights in 2023-24 Home Opener

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Clash with Golden Knights in 2023-24 Home Opener

BLOG: Blackhawks Match Up Against Young Coyotes Roster in Monday’s Tilt

Isaak Phillips will make his season debut on the blueline alongside Connor Murphy

MorningSkate-20231030-27
By Kara Keating
Blackhawks.com

To wrap up the team’s two-game road trip, the Blackhawks prepare to go against the Arizona Coyotes with a late Monday night puck drop. 

Compared to last season, head coach Luke Richardson described this year’s Coyotes’ roster as a younger team that also have a young star in forward Logan Cooley, who produced five assists in seven games. But he also noticed a more cohesive team with Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz leading the way.   

“I think they're just another year stronger with their young guys,” Richardson said. “We just have to make sure that we manage pucks well against these guys, because they really play well together as a team.” 

As they go into the contest tonight, Richardson hopes to see his team come in with high energy that they gained in Friday’s tilt against the Vegas Golden Knights. As they face the Coyotes, the second-year head coach knows that their opponent will come in ready as they look for their first game after they suffered two losses. 

“I think we have to be ready to go tonight, I think they'll be well prepared,” Richardson said. “We both probably want to get off to a good start [to the season].”

Richardson speaks on facing Arizona and Raddysh

PHILLIPS MAKES SEASON DEBUT

One player that will make his season debut tonight for Chicago will be Isaak Phillips, who the team recalled on Sunday morning from Rockford. In his first game back with the Blackhawks since last season, he looks forward to being around the roster again and showcasing his skills.

“It feels good to be around the guys and be back [in the locker room] and I'm excited to play,” Phillips said on Sunday. “I’m just excited to play show that I can be here.” 

Richardson announced that the young defenseman will go in for Nikita Zaitsev and play with Connor Murphy against the Coyotes. 

“We have [Phillips] going in and he'll start playing a lot with Murph,” Richardson said.

Phillips speaks on his performance and IceHogs

KURASHEV FEELING CONFIDENT IN RETURN

In his second game back, Philipp Kurashev helped the Blackhawks secure its’ third win of the season on Friday evening. The forward’s first goal of the season came in overtime to put Chicago up 4-3 against the Vegas Golden Knights. 

Richardson noted Kurashev’s strong performance in his first contest back against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 24 where he placed the 24 year old on the first line alongside Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno. 

“It feels good [to be back],” Kurashev said after Friday’s victory. “I’m just really excited to be back playing again after so long and it's been fun.”

Philipp Kurashev with a Spectacular Powerplay Goal from Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks