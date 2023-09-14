BLOG: Bedard Ready to Make First Impression at Prospect Tournament 

Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen heard about Bedard’s motivation to be on the ice but witnessed it for the first time on Thursday in practice.

One of the biggest impacts that Sorensen noticed came from Bedard and defenseman Wyatt Kaiser. The two showcased how they want to put their best foot forward and be the first players to lead on the ice.

“He's 18 years old and he wants to come in and make an impression on everybody in the whole world,” Sorensen said. “So, he wants to play and from what I gathered, he seems like he just wants to be on the ice, so I give him a lot of credit.”

With a hectic schedule following the 2023 NHL Draft, the Vancouver native enjoyed some down time where he spent with family and friends back home before the start of rookie camp.

Now as he prepares for the upcoming prospect tournament, he also looks forward to going back to his regular routine of playing hockey again. From there, he can focus on his game but also build a strong connection with other players as well.

“I love being in a routine where I get up, go to the rink and kind of be with the same guys every day and build those relationships and work towards a common goal of being a better team and winning games of course,” Bedard said. “That's really exciting for all of us.”