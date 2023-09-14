BLOG: Bedard Ready to Make First Impression at Prospect Tournament 

After attending the NHL Player Media Tour this week, Connor Bedard made his first appearance at the Blackhawks’ rookie camp on Thursday at Fifth Third Ice Arena.
Instead of sitting out in this week’s 2023 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in Minnesota, the 18-year-old forward is looking forward to participating in the tournament. For him, he feels it can help him prepare for next week’s training camp and a chance to try and earn a spot on the Blackhawks’ roster.
“I think that's what will get me ready [for training camp],” Bedard said. “I haven't played a game in a long time and that's what I want to do. I'm a rookie like any other guy here, so I want to play a game so bad because it's been so long, so I'm really excited for that.”