BLOG: Bedard Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

On March 12, Bedard logged career marks in points (5) and assists (4) in a single game, finding the scoresheet on five (1G, 4A) of Chicago's seven goals in a 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. His goal was his 20th of the season, joining Eddie Olczyk (20 in 1984-85) as just the second 18-year-old to score 20 in a campaign for the Blackhawks. His five-point game matched Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (0-5—5 on Nov. 19, 2011), Ilya Kovalchuk (1-4—5 on Jan. 19, 2002), Dale Hawerchuk (3-2—5 on March 13, 1982) and Jack Hamilton (4-1—5 on Dec. 4, 1943) as just the fifth by an 18-year-old in NHL history. Nugent-Hopkins and Kovalchuk are the only other 18-year-olds with a four-assist game.

Bedard has multi-point games in three of his last four outings with 10 total points (4G, 6A), with the lone game he did not find the scoresheet coming in the Blackhawks shutout loss to the LA Kings on March 15. The NHL's rookie scoring leader increased his season points total to 21-32—53 in 54 GP, with his points-per-game rate of .98 ranking sixth among all rookies in the past 20 seasons (min. 40 GP).

It is the first time Bedard has been named to the NHL's Three Stars of the Week after being named Rookie of the Month twice this season (November and December).