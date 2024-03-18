BLOG: Bedard Named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Rookie forward tied for league lead in points and assists from March 11-17

bedard-2ndstaroftheweek-16x9
By Carter Baum
Blackhawks.com

Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week for games played from March 11-17.

In three games last week, the rookie forward tied for the league lead in points (7) and assists (5) with Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, and also tied the NHL mark for power-play points (3) with Detroit's Lucas Raymond. Bedard also averaged 21:15 in ice time across the three games.

On March 12, Bedard logged career marks in points (5) and assists (4) in a single game, finding the scoresheet on five (1G, 4A) of Chicago's seven goals in a 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. His goal was his 20th of the season, joining Eddie Olczyk (20 in 1984-85) as just the second 18-year-old to score 20 in a campaign for the Blackhawks. His five-point game matched Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (0-5—5 on Nov. 19, 2011), Ilya Kovalchuk (1-4—5 on Jan. 19, 2002), Dale Hawerchuk (3-2—5 on March 13, 1982) and Jack Hamilton (4-1—5 on Dec. 4, 1943) as just the fifth by an 18-year-old in NHL history. Nugent-Hopkins and Kovalchuk are the only other 18-year-olds with a four-assist game.

Bedard has multi-point games in three of his last four outings with 10 total points (4G, 6A), with the lone game he did not find the scoresheet coming in the Blackhawks shutout loss to the LA Kings on March 15. The NHL's rookie scoring leader increased his season points total to 21-32—53 in 54 GP, with his points-per-game rate of .98 ranking sixth among all rookies in the past 20 seasons (min. 40 GP).

It is the first time Bedard has been named to the NHL's Three Stars of the Week after being named Rookie of the Month twice this season (November and December).

Connor Bedard scores slap shot to make it 4-2

News Feed

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Kaiser from Rockford

RECAP: Blackhawks Rally to Top Sharks, 5-2

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Homestand Against Sharks

RELEASE: Blackhawks Recall Reichel, Assign Sanford

RECAP: Blackhawks Held Scoreless Against Kings

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Weekend Against Kings

MEDICAL: Reese Johnson to Miss Practice Thursday

RECAP: Blackhawks Score Seven in Second Straight, Top Ducks 

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Athanasiou from Injured Reserve

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Host Ducks Tuesday Night in Chicago

RECAP: Blackhawks Complete Comeback Over Coyotes

RELEASE: Blackhawks Sign Landon Slaggert to Entry-Level Deal

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Wrap Weekend Back-to-Back vs. Coyotes

RECAP: Blackhawks Fall to Capitals in D.C.

RELEASE: Matchups Set for 2024 Illinois High School Hockey State Championships

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Capitals in D.C

RELEASE: Blackhawks Activate Zaitsev; Assign Crevier, Phillips

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Fifth-Round Pick for Beauvillier