BLOG: Beauviller, Reichel Return to Lineup

The two forwards rejoin the Blackhawks lineup in Tuesday’s matchup against the Nashville Predators

By Kara Keating
After he made his debut with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Anthony Beauvillier rejoined the team in Chicago ahead of the matchup against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. 

The 26-year-old forward traveled to Chicago this morning and arrived just in time for the Blackhawks’ morning skate. While still learning the system and new faces, Beauvillier looks forward to finding his role with the team over the next few weeks. 

“It means a lot, I just have to seize the opportunity,” Beauvillier said. “I'm having a chance to play with some really good players here and a really good group of guys. I’m still getting to know them and all their names and stuff, but I had a really warm welcome and really looking forward to keeping this going with the group here.” 

Beauvillier missed the matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday due to the visa process but received his approval a few days later to officially join the team in Chicago.

In the team’s morning skate, Beauvillier rejoined Connor Bedard and Philipp Kurashev in line rushes after the three played together against Winnipeg. For him, he believed that the three could find their play together as they continue to get to know each other over the next few days. 

“I’m just trying to find some open ice for them and create some loose pucks and make them do things,” Beauvillier said. “I’m sure, I'll get to learn a bit more over the next few days here.” 

Head coach Luke Richardson described Beauvillier as a “spitfire” player who can create bursts of speed and his ability to move the puck. With his experience, the second-year head coach hoped that the three could create that chemistry to be a dominant line. 

Although the three have only played one game together, Bedard also agreed with Richardson’s statement and explained his excitement about what the new forward could add. 

“I think that part of getting used to that and building chemistry is something we're looking forward to whoever we’re playing with,” Bedard said. “But with [Beauvillier] coming in, [he’s] the new guy and a great player., so we're excited for that.” 

As he moved to some top-line minutes with his new team, Beauvillier stated the new opportunities he could achieve with the Blackhawks.

Beauvillier speaks on rejoining the team in Chicago

“It's exciting, personally, to play a lot more minutes and have a bigger role,” Beauvillier said. “I'm going to try to enjoy the next few games here and see where that goes.” 

REICHEL RETURNS TO THE LINEUP 

Lukas Reichel will also make his return to Chicago’s lineup on Tuesday night after being healthy scratched on Sunday. 

While he described the disappointment he felt in the decision, he understood why they made it. This season, the young forward produced two goals and four assists through 22 games. 

“It's disappointing, but I know I have to be better, and [I’m not playing] my game right now,” Reichel said. “I’m just [trying] to work hard, stay positive. make good things happen.”

Reichel speaks on the improvements he made

Richardson explained the decision as a way to try and motivate Reichel instead of a punishment. He hoped it would show him how to play a more determined game in order to play in a league like the NHL. 

As they head into the contest tonight, he can see that the forward is ready to do just that. 

“He's ready to go,” Richardson said. “I said [to him] that ‘it might not be perfect, you might not get three goals tonight, but let's see some determination and some of that skating ability.’ He seems determined to do that tonight.”

