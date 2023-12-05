BLOG: Beauviller, Reichel Return to Lineup

After he made his debut with the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, Anthony Beauvillier rejoined the team in Chicago ahead of the matchup against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old forward traveled to Chicago this morning and arrived just in time for the Blackhawks’ morning skate. While still learning the system and new faces, Beauvillier looks forward to finding his role with the team over the next few weeks.

“It means a lot, I just have to seize the opportunity,” Beauvillier said. “I'm having a chance to play with some really good players here and a really good group of guys. I’m still getting to know them and all their names and stuff, but I had a really warm welcome and really looking forward to keeping this going with the group here.”

Beauvillier missed the matchup against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday due to the visa process but received his approval a few days later to officially join the team in Chicago.