Game Recap: Jets 4, Wild 3 (OT)

Logan Stanley and Neal Pionk each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for the Jets (7-3-0).

“Again, we will talk about the second period,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said. “I loved the way we came out in the first, the second we got loose again. They do a really good job of getting bodies to the net front and they throw a lot of pucks there. We saw that in the first and they capitalized on a few of our mistakes in the second. Again, it was numbers at the net front by them. I thought we cleaned it up in the third.”

Brock Faber had a goal and an assist, and Marco Rossi had two assists for the Wild (3-5-3), who have lost four straight (0-2-2) and seven of their past eight (1-4-3). Filip Gustavsson made 18 saves.

“I thought the process of the game was a lot better, more indicative of how we can play in the type of game we need to be able to play to win,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “And so, I think when you get in a situation where you’re trying to find a way to win games, I think that that process is important. And I thought we got more of that tonight.”

Gabriel Vilardi put Winnipeg on top 1-0 at 12:16 of the first period, batting the puck in at the left post after Stanley threw it on net.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored 22 seconds later to make it 2-0. He deflected a point shot by Pionk at 12:38.

Kirill Kaprizov cut it to 2-1 at 6:03 of the second period, jamming in a loose puck in the crease.