Game Recap: Jets 4, Wild 2

“These are big, big games,” Namestnikov said. “Big points, much needed. Yeah, we've been talking about all year if we wanted to be successful we’ve got to have all four lines contribute and look the same, and tonight we did that.”

Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Connor and Morgan Barron also scored for Winnipeg (47-24-6), which has won three straight after a six-game losing streak. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves.

The Jets, who have clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth, moved two points behind the Colorado Avalanche for second place in the Central Division.

“That’s a good hockey club over there,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. “We held them to very few chances again. I know the first period they had a lot of shot attempts, but not a whole lot of … I thought we did a good job managing the puck a lot better as the game went on, going through the neutral zone and you saw a couple of shifts where we had them hemmed in their zone pretty good.

“They had us hemmed in there pretty good one play in the second, but overall it was a very good team effort.”

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, Mats Zuccarello had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for Minnesota (36-31-9), which has lost two in a row and three of four.

“We needed more from the depth in our lineup tonight, for sure,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I mean, I thought our top two lines were going. Some of our [defensemen] were going. But I think our, the depth in the lineup wasn’t good enough tonight.”

The Wild remained 10 games behind the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference. Los Angeles hosts the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

“Disappointed. That’s for sure,” Fleury said of the likelihood missing the playoffs. “I think we’ve been battling since [the] All-Star break. … We don’t have a bad record lately the last, I don’t know how many games, but we haven’t moved really in the standings. Everybody else is winning around us. Yeah. Just frustrating to be in this position.”

Namestnikov gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead at 2:33 of the first period. Iafallo picked up the puck off a turnover by Alex Goligoski behind the Minnesota net and fed Namestnikov in front for the finish.