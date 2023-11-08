Wild break tie with 2 quick goals in 3rd, defeat Islanders

Kaprizov gave the Wild a 3-2 lead at 6:50 with a power-play goal. He scored top shelf with a one-timer from the right circle that hit off the glove of Semyon Varlamov.

Eriksson Ek then made it 4-2 at 7:32, tapping in a backdoor pass at the left post after Pat Maroon stole the puck from Pierre Engvall in the Islanders' zone.

“We played really well right from the start. Probably the first game that we started correctly and rolled the lines,” Wild coach Dean Evason said. “... Again, I liked the way that the group just kept doing the same things throughout the night. Special teams were good, so, a lot of positives.”

Eriksson Ek and Maroon each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (5-5-2), which has won two straight after losing its previous four (0-3-1). Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves.

“I don’t think we’ve necessarily been doing anything too bad, it’s just that we weren’t doing what our strengths are,” said forward Vinni Lettieri, who scored his first goal of the season. “And I think the last two games we’ve been building on our strengths, which is being a forechecking team and taking what’s there. As you can see, when we do that, we’re hard to play against.”