NCAA Tournament Preview: Wild Prospects Continue Pursuit for National Title

Lorenz (2022 second-round pick)

The 19-year-old winger enters the tournament on a hot stretch with seven goals and 11 points in his past 11 games for the University of Denver, which included two points in the NCHC playoffs last weekend. Lorenz scored in the Pioneers’ 4-1 championship win over the Omaha Mavericks on Saturday inside Xcel Energy Center, where he hopes to one day play as a member of the Wild.

“It’s a nice championship to win,” Lorenz told Wild.com last Saturday. “I think it’s the best conference in college hockey, and I think we proved we’re the best team in it. Obviously we got bigger fish to fry coming next weekend — but we’re excited.”

Lorenz has made encouraging strides with the Pioneers this season as a sophomore with 15 goals (tied for third on Denver) and 28 points in 40 games after a nine-point rookie campaign in 2022-23. Lorenz is thriving on the third line with a +20 rating and has solidified himself as one of the Pioneers’ key penalty killers.

Lorenz has an opportunity to continue to showcase his strong play this season in the Pioneers’ first-round matchup in the Springfield Regional against the University of Massachusetts Minutemen at MassMutual Center on Thursday at 1:00 p.m. Central time.