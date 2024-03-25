Wild Prospect Rieger Lorenz helps Denver win NCHC Championship

Lorenz, 19, is having a strong sophomore season on the Pioneers' third line with 15 goals and 28 points and a +20 rating over 40 games. He’s also had a key role on the penalty kill this season and has recorded two shorthanded goals.

“I think I’ve honed that role well (and) adding some offense — which I’ve been pretty proud of,” Lorenz said. “... I just think the most important thing is I’m helping the team win right now. I’m happy with where my D-zone’s at and all my details.”

Denver Coach David Carle is also happy with Lorenz’s performance this season.

“He’s done a really nice job,” Carle told Wild.com. “Having to … add different elements to his game. He’s done a great job on our penalty kill, been really good five-on-five, adding a level of responsibility to his game defensively. It really (has) actually enhanced his offense, and I think you’re seeing more puck possession down low. He’s learning to use his big body in the right ways and get to the right areas offensively.

“So, he has bought into that — which makes it easier to coach him and easier for him to learn and grow. He’s done an excellent job. He’s been a willing learner and couldn’t be happier for him.”

Lorenz exploded offensively for 38 goals and 85 points with the Okotoks Oilers in the Alberta Junior Hockey League during his draft year. Then he recorded nine points in 37 games last season as a rookie for Denver, which he said left him “disappointed.”

Fast forward to this season, he’s more confident, he’s thriving in his third-line role, and he’s seen the work he did last summer pay off.

“I’m pretty happy with where I’ve been,” Lorenz said, adding that he always knew he had the tools. “I think I’ve rounded out my game even better and obviously the offense is starting to come as well. So, it’s been good.”

Lorenz has been more reliable without the puck this season, Carle said, which has earned him more trust. And while he made a name for himself in the AJHL for his scoring capability, Lorenz has been a key part of the penalty kill and has “really grown into that power forward type game that I think he believes and knows that he can be,” Carle said.

“The scoring was certainly there in junior. That doesn’t just go away,” Carle said, adding that one of Lorenz’s biggest strengths is his puck protection. “But he’s had to learn to harden his game a little bit offensively (and) defensively use his body a little bit better. And I think he’s learning, he’s doing those things.