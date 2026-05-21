Wild on 7th - Episode 153: Season Wrap with Bill Guerin

Wild on 7th puts a bow on the 4th season of the podcast, with none other than our favorite guest and friend of the show, Wild GM Bill Guerin. Ryan Carter, John King, and Joe O'Donnell sit down with Bill to discuss the regular season successes, the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the disappointments, the opportunities, and most importantly Bill's preferred method of "grilling." It has been an exciting season, with many steps in the right direction, and we truly appreciate all the listeners and followers as we navigate this journey alongside all of you. We are already looking forward to next season, so stay tuned to social channels throughout the off season for up dates on upcoming shows and events, and certainly some looks back at some of the best segments from this season. We're here...'til it's here!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.