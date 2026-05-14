Wild on 7th - Episode 152: Round 2, Game 5 Recap - The One That Got Away

The Minnesota Wild's Stanley Cup Playoff run has ended in disappointing fashion. After an unbelievable start to game 5, the Colorado Avalanche simply were the better team, and took nearly every opportunity they saw to expose the Minnesota Wild's mistakes. With that said, the Minnesota Wild had a goal disallowed, they hit the cross bar, and there were times that the small things just set them back enough for Colorado to creep in and steal it at the end. This one in going to sting for the Minnesota fanbase, but there were also alot of positives that came out of the series, and the season as a whole. Ryan Carter kicks off the show joined by Kevin Gorg, and is later joined by John King and Joe O'Donnell for a full recap of game 5 in Denver. Give it a listen, and never forget the feeling of the game 3 victory, and ultimately the game 4 and game 5 losses. This is a team right on the doorstep of greatness, but they'll have to wait until next season to show us what they learned.

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

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