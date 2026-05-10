Wild on 7th - Episode 150: Round 2, Game 3 Recap

The Wall of Saint Paul is back and was in full effect last night in the Silver City, in front of a full house, and a packed crowd out on West 7th street outside Grand Casino Arena. The Minnesota Wild earn their first home win in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2014. Ryan Carter and John King walked tall into the studio, albeit a bit stinky from the block party shenanigans last night, but no other way to celebrate this win AND all the Mothers on their special day, than to to deliver a recap of game 3. Joe O'Donnell and Kevin Gorg jump-in to give their flowers to the entire fanbase, along with so many key pieces on the ice last night. Happy Mother's Day everyone! Celebrate all the Mom's along with last nights win, but be ready for another tilt tomorrow night!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.