Wild on 7th - Episode 147: Round 2, Game 1 Recap

With as many people on the panel as goals scored in last nights game, Wild on 7th has a doozy of a recap of game 1 so buckle up. John King and Ryan Carter are joined by great friends of the show, Alex Stalock, Kevin Gorg, and Joe O'Donnell for a rich podcast that will try to make sense of the stat night of last nights round 2 playoff matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche. We might all be scratching our heads still a little bit, but if anything, it shows that the Minnesota Wild don't have anything to worry about when it comes to scoring goals. As the Internet scours for answers, and provides opinions, there is now worries in the Wild camp, and Wally will be dialed for Game 2!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.