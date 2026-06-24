A Place for Every Fan: Pride With the Minnesota Wild

Pride Employee Resource Group

The Minnesota Wild has an Employee Resource Group for LGBTQIA+ employees and allies alike. The ERG exists both to provide internal support for queer employees and to engage with the broader LGBTQIA+ community. The ERG hosts an annual internal Pride Happy Hour at the start of June, giving ERG members and nonmember employees an opportunity to celebrate Pride Month together and highlight the group’s work in the organization. Members from the Wild Pride ERG attend LGBTQIA+ events around the Twin Cities, including Twin Cities Pride Trunk-or-Treat, Lavender's Summer of Pride Kickoff Party and Twin Cities Pride.