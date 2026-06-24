The Minnesota Wild is committed to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcomed, respected and celebrated. Through community partnerships, employee engagement and fan-focused events, the organization proudly supports the LGBTQIA+ community both on and off the ice. From the annual Pride Night celebration to the work of the LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group and participation in Twin Cities Pride festivities, the Wild creates meaningful opportunities to connect with, uplift and celebrate the queer community across the Twin Cities and beyond.
A Place for Every Fan: Pride With the Minnesota Wild
Pride Night at Grand Casino Arena
The Minnesota Wild hosts an annual Pride Night event, in partnership with HealthPartners, at Grand Casino Arena. The night aims to highlight the LGBTQIA+ community, and many in-game elements incorporate the Pride theme. This past season, these elements included:
- Players were invited to tape their sticks with Pride Tape for pregame warm-ups.
- KARE 11 anchor Jason Hackett kicked off the game with the "Let's Play Hockey" call.
- Minnesota-born and raised Jesse Kortuem received a Securian Financial Stick Tap Salute during the game.
- A portion of the proceeds from the Split the Pot Raffle benefited Twin Cities Pride.
- The Minnesota Wild Foundation hosted a Pride Night Auction, featuring autographed Pride-themed Wild memorabilia.
- The Minnesota Wild donated suites to Twin Cities Pride and other local Pride groups.
- Pride Mystery Pucks were sold during the game. Buyers received a Pride-themed puck autographed by randomized members of the 2025-26 Minnesota Wild roster.
- Several Pride community groups, including Twin Cities Pride, spoke with fans at information tables on the main concourse.
- Prior to the game, the Wild hosted a service packing event to benefit Twin Cities Pride's Rainbow Wardrobe.
- A special Pride Night ticket package that featured an exclusive Wild-branded Pride jersey and a donation to Twin Cities Pride designed by Twin Cities queer artist Morgan (@morguedesign). Check out more of their work here!
Morgan had to say about the creation of the design, “I wanted to create a Pride design that felt like a natural and effortless addition to the Wild brand. I started with the red, green, and gold colors and developed the rest of the rainbow to match. To incorporate these colors into the logo, I arranged the colors to fit within the landscape, forming a sunrise and symbolizing all the potential that comes with a new day.”
Pride Employee Resource Group
The Minnesota Wild has an Employee Resource Group for LGBTQIA+ employees and allies alike. The ERG exists both to provide internal support for queer employees and to engage with the broader LGBTQIA+ community. The ERG hosts an annual internal Pride Happy Hour at the start of June, giving ERG members and nonmember employees an opportunity to celebrate Pride Month together and highlight the group’s work in the organization. Members from the Wild Pride ERG attend LGBTQIA+ events around the Twin Cities, including Twin Cities Pride Trunk-or-Treat, Lavender's Summer of Pride Kickoff Party and Twin Cities Pride.
“It has been an honor to co-lead the Pride ERG and get to work with an incredible group of employees that care about our LGBTQIA+ community so deeply. Everyone who is a part of this ERG works hard throughout the year to make visible actions happen, and we were able to have a successful year because of the passion and care that this group puts into supporting our 2SLGBTQIA+ community. I hope we can continue to take strides in supporting our LGBTQIA+ fans and offering them an inclusive space to be Wild fans.” – Joey Skare, Minnesota Wild Video Editor and Co-chair of the Pride ERG
Minnesota Wild at Twin Cities Pride
The Minnesota Wild will be present at Twin Cities Pride this year. As in past years, Wild mascot Nordy, members of the Pride ERG, and Minnesota Wild and Grand Casino Arena staff will march in the Pride Parade and will also be available to Pride attendees to discuss the group’s work in the queer community. Come say hi at this year’s TC Pride Fest!