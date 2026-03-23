Wild on 7th - Episode 137: Our Team and Our Mileage are Legit

Trade deadline has passed, and the Minnesota Wild have clearly made the biggest splash in the league (that just so happened a month prior to the deadline) with Quinn Hughes. Carts and King connect this week after a flurry of pods surrounding Kirill and Zuccy, the boys high school hockey tournament and the trade deadline, so it's nice to be back in the studio for some good old fashion Wild on 7th banter! King was stuck in transit earlier this week, with a huge spring snow storm wreaking havoc on his travel plans, so we've made a couple pivots and here we are...a Wednesday pod. The guys breakdown a number of milestones happening for Minnesota Wild hockey, give some bouquets to Ryan Hartman, Equipment Manager Tony DeCosta, JoJo, Brodie, Bolds, and the list goes on! When it's all said and done, the main take away is that the Minnesota Wild are a legit team, possibly in the most legit position in franchise history, and the guys have their sights on the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Welcome back to Wild on 7th....it's almost time to get weird!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.