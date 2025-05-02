Game Recap: Golden Knights 3, Wild 2

Mark Stone and Shea Theodore each also had a goal and an assist for Vegas, which is the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Adin Hill made 29 saves.

The Golden Knights, who won the final three games of the series, will play either the Los Angeles Kings or Edmonton Oilers in the second round.

“Today we got the lead which is good, and we haven’t had the lead a lot,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It’s important to do that. Sometimes it can change the way a team like Minnesota will play. ... They were tough to play against with the lead because they protect the middle and don’t give up a lot."

Ryan Hartman scored twice for Minnesota, which was the first wild card from the West. Filip Gustavsson made 20 saves.

“It's a little raw right now,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I thought we worked enough and were playing well enough to be able to continue to push the series. Unfortunately, it didn't go our way, but I commend the guys. This was a really fun group to coach, extremely competitive group, coachable. It’s obviously disappointing right now because you feel like you deserve a little bit better, at least in the last few games here, and unfortunately it didn't go that way."

Eichel put Vegas ahead 2-1 at 16:12 of the second period. Stone sent a lead pass past the diving stick of Kirill Kaprizov in the neutral zone, and Eichel beat Gustavsson glove side on a breakaway.

“It’s great. He lets me skate right into it,” Eichel said. “It was a great play him, great play by [Brayden McNabb] in our own zone. Able to attack off a turnover, and 'Stoney' makes a great play. It was a great goal.”