Maple Leafs recover, eliminate Senators in Game 6 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

Pacioretty beat Linus Ullmark to the glove side with a wrist shot from above the left face-off circle.

William Nylander had two goals and an assist, Auston Matthews scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 20 saves for the Maple Leafs, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division. They will face the Florida Panthers in the second round.

Brady Tkachuk and David Perron scored, Thomas Chabot had two assists, and Ullmark made 19 saves for the Senators, who played their first postseason series since 2017. Ottawa was the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Matthews gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 18:50 of the first period on the power play, scoring with a soft wrist shot from above the left circle that beat a screened Ullmark past his right pad. It was the Maple Leafs’ first goal in 31 attempts on the man-advantage in a potential series-winning game.

Nylander gave Toronto a 2-0 lead at 43 seconds of the second period. He jumped on a Nick Jensen turnover at Ottawa’s blue line, skated into the right circle on the rush and beat Ullmark with a wrist shot under the right arm.

Tkachuk cut it to 2-1 at 7:28 when he tipped a Chabot point shot.

Perron tied it 2-2 at 12:40 of the third period with a shot from below the goal line that banked in off the back of Stolarz’s helmet at the left post.

After Pacioretty put Toronto ahead, Nylander scored into an empty net for the 4-2 final at 19:41.