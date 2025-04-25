Kaprizov scores 2 goals again, Wild defeat Golden Knights in Game 3

Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who are the first wild card from the Western Conference. Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves.

“'Gus' has been solid and that's what we need from him,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “He's made key saves at key times for us, and a lot of times that's the difference in games. Teams are going to get pushes, there's going to be mistakes. It's nice to see Gus with the mindset that he's playing with and the confidence level that he has, and he's making key saves for us when we need him the most, and that's important at any time of year, but particularly in the playoffs.”

Alex Pietrangelo and Reilly Smith scored for the Golden Knights, who are the No. 1 seed from the Pacific Division. Adin Hill allowed four goals on 21 shots before being replaced by Akira Schmid, who made nine saves in the third period.

“Well, it’s going to be a challenge as it is for them. That’s playoff hockey,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “... I thought as we went along we did a better job. No issues with that. ... I guess where I’d say we’ve got to be better is taking away the goalie’s eyes once you do get your action at the net. You got to get ready for a rebound chance or two. We had some looks, but I don’t think that was the issue tonight. I liked our engagement. O-zone, we were similar to the second half of the game the other night (a 5-2 loss in Game 2 on Tuesday), I thought, at times where we could sustain some pressure. ... It just got away from us there at the end with some unfortunate circumstances, and that’s hockey some nights.”