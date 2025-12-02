Wild vs. Oilers Morning Skate Wrap Up

Edmonton, who has earned a point in three of their last four games (2-1-1), is coming off a 4-0 shutout win over the Seattle Kraken. Led by Connor McDavid (11-25=36) and Leon Draisaitl (15-16=31), the Oilers are looking to bounce back at home after suffering an 8-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Nov. 25 - Edmonton is 5-2-2 at home this season. Stuart Skinner will start his third consecutive game tonight for the Oilers, for the season he is 9-7-3 with a 3.00 GAA, a .885 SV% and two shutouts. He was pulled after allowing four goals on eight shots against Dallas on Nov. 25 and bounced back with a 26 save shutout in the aforementioned meeting against the Kraken on Saturday night. The Oilers will be without defenseman Jake Walman for a fourth consecutive game, and are still missing forwards Jack Roslovic, Kasperi Kapanen and Noah Philp.

The Wild owns a 11-4-0 record in the last 15 meetings against the Oilers, outscoring them 62-47. Edmonton, however, has won the last two meetings between the two teams.