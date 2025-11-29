Game Preview: Wild vs. Sabres

Last Season on Wild vs. Sabres

Minnesota went 2-0-0 against Buffalo. The Wild won the series-opening game, 1-0, at KeyBank Center (11/27), and completed the series sweep with a 4-1 win in Saint Paul (3/22).

LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with three points (0-3=3). RW Mats Zuccarello had two points (1-1=2). LW Kirill Kaprizov, C Marco Rossi and D Zach Bogosian each recorded a goal. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 0.50 GAA, a .983 SV% and one shutout.

D Rasmus Dahlin (0-1=1), LW JJ Peterka (1-0=1) and D Owen Power (0-1=1) all had one point. G Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen went 0-2-0 with a 2.08 GAA and a .920 SV%