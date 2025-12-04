Game Preview: Wild at Flames

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

CALGARY, AB. -- The Minnesota Wild heads to Calgary today, looking to extinguish the Flames as the Wild continues on its hot streak. The Wild has won eight of its last ten games (four of those wins shutouts) and maintains a twelve-game point streak heading into tonight's match.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 15-7-5

Flames Record: 9-15-4

2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 45-46-17 (18-28-7 at Calgary)

Team Stats
CGY
MIN
Power Play
14.0%
23.7%
Penalty Kill
82.4%
80.0%
Faceoff
47.4%
49.3%
Goals For / Games Played
2.29
2.78
Goals Against / Games Played
3.04
2.63

Last Time Out

MIN at EDM | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Flames

Minnesota won the series-opening contest, 2-0, in St. Paul (11/9).

LW Matt Boldy (1-1=2) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (0-2=2) led the Wild with two points each. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1) also scored. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped all 26 shots faced to earn the shutout victory for Minnesota.

G Devin Cooley saved 17-of-18 shots faced for Calgary.

Wild Leaders Against Flames

  • RW Vladamir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 24 points (9-15=24) in 31 games vs. Calgary
  • D Jared Spurgeon owns 15 points (5-10=15) in 45 career games
  • LW Marcus Johansson owns 14 points (4- 10=14) in 23 games
  • Boldy (5-7=12 in 13 games) and LW Marcus Foligno (10-2=12 in 28 games) each own 12 points

Flames Leaders Against Wild

  • C Mikael Backlund leads Calgary with 21 points (8- 13=21) in 46 career matches against the Wild
  • C Nazem Kadri owns 20 points (9-11=20) in 38 games
  • LW Jonathan Huberdeau owns 16 points (7-9=16) in 24 games
  • D Rasmus Andersson (2-10=12 in 19 games) and D MacKenzie Weegar (2-10=12 in 16 games) each have 12 points

Recent Transactions

12/1/25

Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa

11/29/25

Activated F Vladimir Tarasenko from Injured Reserve

Rassigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa

11/28/25

Activated F Ryan Hartman from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from Iowa

Placed F Marcus Foligno on Injured Reserve

11/27/25

Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel from Iowa

11/24/25

Placed F Vinnie Hinostroza on Injured Reserve

View all transactions

On the Mend

Marcus Foligno: lower body (three games missed)

Vinnie Hinostroza: lower body (five games missed)

Marco Rossi: lower body (nine games missed)

Danila Yurov: lower body (one game missed)

Full Injury Report

Connections

  • RW Tyler Pitlick collected two assists in 25 games with the Flames in 2021-22

Fast Facts

  • The Wild is 15-10-3 in its last 28 games at the Saddledome after starting the all-time series 3-18-4

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

