ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild takes the ice today, challenging the Buffalo Sabres after last night's electric 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Sabres
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
28 Liam Öhgren - 38 Ryan Hartman - 13 Yakov Trenin
39 Ben Jones - 78 Nico Sturm - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
8 Zeev Buium - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, November 29th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy No Fees Tickets
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Sabres