Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Sabres

ProjectedLineup_092325_1920x1080_112925
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild takes the ice today, challenging the Buffalo Sabres after last night's electric 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 22 Danila Yurov - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

28 Liam Öhgren - 38 Ryan Hartman - 13 Yakov Trenin

39 Ben Jones - 78 Nico Sturm - 19 Tyler Pitlick

DEFENSE

25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

8 Zeev Buium - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

