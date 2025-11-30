Wild on 7th - Episode 121: Nico Sturm, Bratwursts, and Cigarettes

The holiday season has finally arrived, and if you haven't started thawing out your thanksgiving turkey, I'd get on that or you won't be ready for dinner! Carts is a bit punch drunk on this pod, after a long day of travel and getting stuck on the runway in Winnipeg last night, but still delivered the pod in professional fashion. Kinger, knowing that Carter was sleep deprived, and assuming a possibly weakened condition, approached the age old "what's the best holiday?" topic with full confidence. We'll let you decide. The Minnesota Wild are certainly thawed out, and one might argue, HOT! King's whiskers are coming in thick, Fabes is bringing joy, Boldy is bringing leadership, and Kirill continues to bring points, but one familiar face is also back after injury...Nico Sturm. The German joins the pod this week and has a lot to say! Whether it's understanding your role, or what you can learn from playing with and against some of the biggest names in the league, Nico's wisdom is evident. This is a guy that knows how to play the game, because he's studied it, and practiced it, and then executes when it matters. So get those brats boiling, grab a beer, and settle in for an amazing show featuring your newest favorite German. Prost!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.