Down on the Farm: Welcome Home, Cal

A good portion of the country looks at Iowa as a “fly over” state, but the Hawkeye State is much more to for Wild goalie Cal Petersen—it’s home.

Born and raised in Waterloo, Iowa, Petersen is one of only four Iowa born players to make it to the NHL. After spending the first eight years of his professional career on either the west coast with the LA Kings, or the east coast with Philadelphia, a unique opportunity presented itself this past summer.

The Minnesota Wild offered the veteran goalie a contract and there was a good chance he would get to spend time in Des Moines, roughly 128 miles from where he grew up.

“It was sort of a pipe dream,” said the Iowa native with a big grin. “You need some luck for the stars to align and the opportunity to come up. When it happened, it was easy to say yes. I'm proud to be from Iowa.”

The proud Iowan never shies away from telling friends and teammates what he loves about his home state.

“I'm proud of the people from here,” said the 31-year-old. “It is an endearing place to live. I love the beauty of it and what it means to be an Iowan. Even though hockey’s not the biggest thing here, there's a lot of passionate fans.”

Most visitors to the state experience what locals call “Iowa Nice”. Petersen took the time to explain what that means.

“Iowans are sincerely nice, and they want to help you,” he explained. “They put on a smiling face. They don’t have ulterior motives.

“Iowans will help you as much as they can. Many of the communities are farm-based, and that's just them and the fabric of it. I'm from one of the big cities and you can drive through it in about seven minutes.”