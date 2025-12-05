Flames score 3 in 3rd, end Wild's point streak at 12 games

Coronato gave the Flames a 2-1 lead at 3:33 of the third period when he took a pass from Morgan Frost and snapped a shot from the slot over the blocker of Gustavsson.

“The guys played well,” Huberdeau said. “Especially coming back from the road trip and playing well the first game at home, it was huge for us.”

Zary put the Flames up 3-1 at 6:18, sliding a shot through the pads of Gustavsson after taking a pass from Blake Coleman on a 2-on-1 rush.

“It's always good to get on the scoreboard and try and do things to help the team,” Zary said. “I think it just comes down to natural instinct. You do your thing and you let the skill take over, and it's something I feel like I've always had, so I think just continue to do those things and play the game the right way.”

Andersson scored into an empty net with 1:00 remaining for the 4-1 final.

Huberdeau gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 4:21 of the second period when he backhanded a rebound past Gustavsson to end a 14-game goal drought. Andersson skated around the net and out front before taking the initial shot from the slot.

“Obviously, I’ve been grinding away, but yeah, that one felt good for sure,” Huberdeau said. “Hopefully that can get me going and I can find the back of the net more. I've been getting chances. I think just being around the net, you're going to get rewarded, so that’s what happened tonight, but I thought it was a great team effort.”

Trenin scored his second goal of the season at 16:51 to pull the Wild into a 1-1 tie. Trenin redirected a point shot by defenseman Zach Bogosian past Wolf.

“I think after that we didn't work hard enough to get rewarded with a goal,” Trenin said. “I think we got away from our identity a little bit tonight. No excuses. We’ve got to stay patient and just do what gave us success previously.”